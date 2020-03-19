Theatre Horizon Announces Postponesments Due to Covid-19

Theatre Horizon has announced postponements due to Covid-19:

Dear friends,

Like you, our plans for the Spring have completely changed.



Like you, we are committed to social solidarity and physical distancing to protect the lives of the most vulnerable in our communities.



But our mission to bring people together and celebrate our shared humanity does not change. In fact, it is crucial.

The runs of Galilee and Athena have been postponed. We are committed to sharing those stories with you and are urgently making plans to do so. We are have also committed to paying a postponement fee to the artists that have been holding these dates, to mitigate this financial hardship.



If you are a subscriber or a ticket-holder to one of these shows, you'll be hearing directly from our friendly box office team, who will walk you through your options (conversion to a donation, conversion to a discount on a 20/21 Season Subscription, or refund). For the next couple of months, you can find us online.



We pivoted swiftly to make sure that we can meet your need for a sense of connection, and to give opportunities to artists and educators to perform and teach from their homes. Horizon at Home is a new virtual theater and education initiative. We're paying performers to create from their living rooms, and educators to make fun virtual lessons that kids can participate in from their home. In the first 24 hours since we announced the program, we received 31 proposals. We expect to start posting content to our Youtube Channel and our Facebook page as soon as early next week.



We know it's hard out there. Hope is on the Horizon.



With love, Nell Bang-Jensen

Artistic Director Hallie Martenson

Managing Director PS

What we've heard from you and others is that everyone wants to be a helper right now. To support Horizon at Home, which will be free and available to the public, please consider a tax-deductible donation to Theatre Horizon.





