Theatre Harrisburg Unveils Honorees for 32nd Annual Arts Awards

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Theatre Harrisburg has announced the recipients of the 32nd Awards for Distinguished Service to the Arts in the Capital Region (Arts Awards).

Selected by a panel of past Honorees, Patricia and Rolen Ferris, arts leaders, patrons, and benefactors, will receive the Award to an Individual or Couple; and Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts will receive the Award to an Organization, Company, or Group. The Awards will be presented on Sunday, May 16, 2027, in a Kennedy Center Honors-style theatrical gala at Whitaker Center in downtown Harrisburg.

Patricia and Rolen Ferris are being recognized for fostering the arts through their leadership and philanthropy. Whitaker Center, opened in 1999, is the region’s hub for cultural enrichment, entertainment, and education.

Since 1989, the Awards for Distinguished Service to the Arts in the Capital Region have honored artists and arts leaders, philanthropists and visionaries, educators, organizations, and companies. The theatrical gala is presented by Theatre Harrisburg, the region’s oldest performing arts organization, founded in 1926. Proceeds from Arts Awards support the work of Theatre Harrisburg. Other details and information about tickets and reservations will be forthcoming at theatreharrisburg.com/artsawards.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 02 Hrs 39 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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