Theatre Harrisburg Unveils Honorees for 32nd Annual Arts Awards
Theatre Harrisburg will present the awards ceremony featuring past honorees and historical context.
Theatre Harrisburg has announced the recipients of the 32nd Awards for Distinguished Service to the Arts in the Capital Region (Arts Awards).
Selected by a panel of past Honorees, Patricia and Rolen Ferris, arts leaders, patrons, and benefactors, will receive the Award to an Individual or Couple; and Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts will receive the Award to an Organization, Company, or Group. The Awards will be presented on Sunday, May 16, 2027, in a Kennedy Center Honors-style theatrical gala at Whitaker Center in downtown Harrisburg.
Patricia and Rolen Ferris are being recognized for fostering the arts through their leadership and philanthropy. Whitaker Center, opened in 1999, is the region’s hub for cultural enrichment, entertainment, and education.
Since 1989, the Awards for Distinguished Service to the Arts in the Capital Region have honored artists and arts leaders, philanthropists and visionaries, educators, organizations, and companies. The theatrical gala is presented by Theatre Harrisburg, the region’s oldest performing arts organization, founded in 1926. Proceeds from Arts Awards support the work of Theatre Harrisburg. Other details and information about tickets and reservations will be forthcoming at theatreharrisburg.com/artsawards.
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