 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Theatre Harrisburg Unveils Honorees for 32nd Annual Arts Awards

Theatre Harrisburg will present the awards ceremony featuring past honorees and historical context.

By:
Theatre Harrisburg Unveils Honorees for 32nd Annual Arts Awards

Theatre Harrisburg has announced the recipients of the 32nd Awards for Distinguished Service to the Arts in the Capital Region (Arts Awards).

Selected by a panel of past Honorees, Patricia and Rolen Ferris, arts leaders, patrons, and benefactors, will receive the Award to an Individual or Couple; and Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts will receive the Award to an Organization, Company, or Group. The Awards will be presented on Sunday, May 16, 2027, in a Kennedy Center Honors-style theatrical gala at Whitaker Center in downtown Harrisburg.

Patricia and Rolen Ferris are being recognized for fostering the arts through their leadership and philanthropy. Whitaker Center, opened in 1999, is the region’s hub for cultural enrichment, entertainment, and education.

Since 1989, the Awards for Distinguished Service to the Arts in the Capital Region have honored artists and arts leaders, philanthropists and visionaries, educators, organizations, and companies. The theatrical gala is presented by Theatre Harrisburg, the region’s oldest performing arts organization, founded in 1926. Proceeds from Arts Awards support the work of Theatre Harrisburg. Other details and information about tickets and reservations will be forthcoming at theatreharrisburg.com/artsawards.

More on Theatre Harrisburg
Recent Articles
Interview: Lorien Reese Mahay, Matt Spencer, Janet Pickel of DARE TO DREAM, JR. at Theatre Harrisburg Penguin Project
Interview: Lorien Reese Mahay, Matt Spencer, Janet Pickel of DARE TO DREAM, JR. at Theatre Harrisburg Penguin Project
8/2/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS

Mame in Central Pennsylvania Mame
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (12/11-12/20)
Beethoven's Ninth in Central Pennsylvania Beethoven's Ninth
Appell Center (5/15-5/15)
Annie in Central Pennsylvania Annie
Fulton Theatre (11/20-12/31)
Beethoven's Triple Concerto in Central Pennsylvania Beethoven's Triple Concerto
Appell Center (4/24-4/24)
A Christmas Carol in Central Pennsylvania A Christmas Carol
Totem Pole Playhouse (12/04-12/13)
Poirot Investigates! in Central Pennsylvania Poirot Investigates!
Openstage (4/23-5/07)
She Kill Monsters in Central Pennsylvania She Kill Monsters
Lebanon Community Theatre (10/15-10/25)
Beethoven & Dracula in Central Pennsylvania Beethoven & Dracula
Appell Center (10/24-10/24)
COMEDY & GUEST PERFORMANCES in Central Pennsylvania COMEDY & GUEST PERFORMANCES
Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg (8/28-6/05)
Golden Girls The Laughs Continue in Central Pennsylvania Golden Girls The Laughs Continue
Mishler Theatre (11/17-11/17) VIDEOS
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You