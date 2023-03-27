The Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center To Host Mother's Day Fairytale Brunch, May 13

Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center will host a Mother's Day Fairytale Brunch, Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 10AM at 222 Wyoming Ave, Scranton PA 18503.

Spoil mom this Mother's Day as you come out to see Mary Poppins & Bert and Alice & the Mad Hatter. Enjoy a delectable brunch, craft, & sing-a-long as these lovable characters take on the Ritz stage! Receive a special gift just for mom and take some pictures with the characters and your family!

BRUNCH MENU: eggs, sausage, French toast, yogurt bar, salad bar, chicken nuggets, assorted desserts, & more

Ages 13 and up: $25

Ages 3-12: $19.50

Ages 2 and under: $10

Tickets include a brunch buffet, character performances, songs, story-time, pictures, & more! There are limited seats available so get your tickets now!

Questions? Contact us smelcher@ritzpac.com / 570.252.4156

TICKET INFORMATION: All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. Princesses are subject to change. If you need ADA seating and use of our chairlift, please contact us ahead of your visit - 570.252.4156/ smelcher@ritzpac.com and we will reserve your seats. Please note that The Ritz was built in 1907 as a vaudeville theater. There are many steps to negotiate. Please let us know in advance if you will need assistance.

If you would like to be seated with another table, please email bscochin@ritzpac.com to handle RSVP requests.