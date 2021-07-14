The Popcorn Hat Players' Present THUMBELINA

Gamut Theatre Group's Popcorn Hat Players present Thumbelina! Gamut Theatre is bringing its 28th season to a close with a show that audiences best describe as EPIC!

Thumbelina is a show for all ages and runs July 14th - August 14th; Saturdays, at 1:00 PM. Admission is $10, and tickets can be purchased in advance at gamuttheatre.org/tickets or by calling the box office at (717) 238-4111. For Group Sales on Wednesday and Thursday performances, don't hesitate to get in touch with Gamut Theatre Resident Manager, Abby Carroll, at gamut.rtm@gmail.com

Melissa Nicholson leads the play with her artistic vision as Director, featuring Gamut Theatre Core Company Actors Abby Carroll, Ross Carmichael, Lyeneal Griffin, and Erin Shellenberger. Please consult Gamut's Health & Safety Protocols before purchasing a ticket; for more information or ticket purchase, visit gamuttheatre.org or call the box office at (717) 238-4111. For more information on Gamut's reopening and health and safety protocols, visit GamutTheatre.org/protocol.

"Though she be but little, she is fierce." Tiny Thumbelina gets terribly lost one day and needs to find her way home. She befriends Charlie and meets an array of interesting characters along the way. This excellent epic adventure is based on the fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen. It pays tribute to the silent movie era and the comedic genius of Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton. It's sure to delight audiences of every age!