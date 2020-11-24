The Phoenix Theatre Continues Virtual Season With FIRE AND LIGHT: A PHOENIX HOLIDAY

The Phoenix Theatre is ready to warm your holiday season. The local theatre company continues its all virtual season with Fire and Light: A Phoenix Holiday, a magical fundraiser, one-night only event Thursday, December 10 at 7 p.m. This family friendly event has a suggested donation of $20 and 20% of all proceeds will be donated to The Young Center as the company's charity of choice this holiday. The center is a champion for the rights and best interests of unaccompanied immigrant children, making sure that wherever they land, they are safe. Patrons can access the event from The Phoenix Theatre's website www.thephoenixtheatrepa.com.

This concert filled with warmth and light, a family friendly event, features classic songs like "By the Light of the Silv'ry Moon", "Brighten the Corner Where You Are", and "Meet me Tonight in Dreamland" everything from Irving Berlin to Scriabin. As well as some fun holiday carols like "Up on the HouseTop", "Jingle Bells" and "Deck the Halls" for an audience virtual singalong.

"It is so important with all that has happened in this unusual year that we take a moment to get lost in the wonder of a familiar melody, an instrument's wailing passion, the dance that releases worry, and the text that speaks hope," said the fundraiser's director Brigitte Rottman. "The golden songs coming from the homes of these inspired performers will brighten the season and comfort us with the warmth that only music and art can bring."

This live concert includes singers, several types of musicians, spoken word poetry, different languages, an ASL piece, dance, and even carols for the audience to join from their living rooms in a virtual sing along. The performers include: Becky Advena, Emma Apple, Marcus Barainyak, Genevieve Brogdon, Hannah Cohen, Claudio Espejo Araneda, Andrés Gallardo Bustillo, Domino Gilly, Liana Henrie, Kai Kasiguran, Jessica Myhr, Catherine Ogden, Lauryn Swavely, Peter Urscheler (Mayor of Phoenixville) and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Broadway: Be More Chill). Carolers include: Charity Harter, Patty Yarnall, Dave Moore, Andrea Rumble-Moore, Matt Rottman, Sean Townsend, and Terri Witmyer.

Fire and Light: A Phoenix Holiday is directed by Brigitte Rottman. Brigitte is a pianist, accompanist, and music director residing in Chester County, PA. She is currently on the theatre staff at the Center for Performing and Fine Arts (CPFA) in West Chester. A frequent music director for local PA companies, her recent shows include Into The Woods (Resident Theatre Company), The Last Five Years, Mamma Mia!, Godspell (SALT Performing Arts), City of Angels, Little Shop of Horrors (CPFA), and The Tempest (The Phoenix Theatre).

"I think most people will agree 2020 has been a challenging year, we can't think of a better way to end it, than be producing something positive and hopeful. We all need to laugh, sing, heal and listen to some really beautiful music." said Development Director Jessica Myhr Reich. "These performers will delight you, endear you and put you in a festive holiday spirit. We are bringing you a new tradition, a live concert you can watch with your family in the comfort of your home."

One night only LIVE fundraiser concert

Thursday December 10, 2020 at 7pm EST

Family Friendly, All Ages Welcome!

Cost: Suggested Donation $20

Subscribe and Watch Here.

