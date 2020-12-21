The Pharmacy Theatre Presents Robin Rice's THE BREAST MONOLOGUES

The Breast Monologues will be streaming February 12 through the 14. The show will feature women of different ages and ethnicities tell defiant, joyous, sad, sweet and universal stories about their breasts.

Directed by Abbie Jean Litman, The Breast Monologues features a cast of 16 women from across the United States and presented in an intimate virtual experience.

The Pharmacy Theatre is providing this virtual production as pay what you will. A ticket is required to receive the production link. Robin Rice's The Breast Monologues runs February 12-14 on Friday and Saturday nights at 8:00pm EST, and Sunday afternoons at 2:00pm. The show can be accessed through an unlisted YouTube link provided after purchasing a ticket.

To purchase tickets please visit: https://the-pharmacy-theatre.square.site/