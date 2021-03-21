The Pharmacy Theatre Presents Evan Johnson's DON'T FEEL: THE DEATH OF DAHMER

Don't Feel: The Death of Dahmer will be streaming May 21 through the 30. The show will feature Kenon Veno as he embodies Jeffrey Dahmer at a vulnerable time in his life.

DON'T FEEL: The Death Of Dahmer takes place within Jeffrey Dahmer's final moments of brain activity, a unique setting that confronts the viewer with a multitude of questions: What happened to the soul of "born-again" Jeffrey Dahmer once his fellow inmate (nicknamed "Christ") struck him dead? Should we place Jeffrey Dahmer in the queer continuum? Is abnormal sexuality a choice? Who is to blame for compulsive behavior? One actor plays a plethora of characters both real and imagined, creating a disturbing world in which Dahmer, as a troubled queer man, wrestles with his mortality and the fate of his soul.

Directed by Josh Gerst, Don't Feel: The Death of Dahmer features a cast of one and presented in an intimate virtual experience.

The Pharmacy Theatre is providing this virtual production as pay what you will. A ticket is required to receive the production link. Evan Johnson's Don't Feel: The Death of Dahmer runs May 21 through the 30 on Friday and Saturday nights at 8:00pm EST, and Sunday afternoons at 2:00pm. The show can be accessed through an unlisted YouTube link provided after purchasing a ticket.

To purchase tickets please visit: https://the-pharmacy-theatre.square.site/