The Fulton Theatre Suspends Productions Through Spring 2021

The Nationally Regarded Fulton Theatre and the Fulton Theatre Board of Directors are disheartened to announce the suspension of theatrical productions until late spring of 2021. The immediate future for large gatherings is uncertain, and the safety and welfare of the Fulton's guests, artists and staff, and sustainability of the Fulton Theatre is of utmost importance.

To maintain the financial health of the organization through this dark period, the Fulton Theatre has decreased its staff size by 70%, including personnel across all areas of the theatre. The Fulton will also sustain considerable loss of revenue during this time. Employees who have been furloughed are expected to return during the spring of 2021, though some positions have been eliminated permanently.

It is our new hope that in May of 2021, the Fulton will celebrate with the reopening of Kinky Boots, originally scheduled to run through April 4, 2020, when it was forced to close on Friday, March 13, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fulton will also welcome guests into the completed expansion of the building, with brand new lobbies, restrooms, and performance spaces upon reopening.

This is the first time in the building's 167-year history, through the Civil War, WWI, and WWII, that it will be closed to the community. Though on pause for the moment, The Fulton Theatre will continue to be a cultural institution and will again be a gathering place for the Lancaster Community - and beyond. All subscription series packages (with six mainstage productions, four Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series productions, and four Eichmann Family Series productions), will receive new performance dates, and will otherwise remain unaffected at this time. All shows for the remainder of the 2019/2020 season and the paused 2020/2021 season are expected to be rescheduled, with few changes. The new performance schedule will be announced at a later date.

Executive Artistic Producer, Marc Robin stated, "To say that we are disappointed to not be able to make the arts come alive on our stage this season, is an understatement. At this time, we are remaining optimistic and hopeful. The Fulton will need our community's help, but we will come out on the other side stronger than ever. We will continue to bring engaging programing digitally throughout this unpreceded time. This time will also be used to complete our expansion, and we look forward to welcoming our guests back into the new and improved gathering space. We are so thankful for the continued support of our community, and we cannot wait to share in the experiences of the arts once again."

Ticketing Information

The Fulton will be working over the summer to move every patron to their corresponding day and time during the rescheduled run. Patrons with tickets to any of the rescheduled shows will automatically be transferred into the rescheduled dates. For those wishing to obtain a refund, please fill out the Ticket Return Form on the Fulton's website at www.theFulton.org

New tickets to the rescheduled shows will be mailed out in the fall.

