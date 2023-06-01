The Ephrata Performing Arts Center To Present THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED This Pride Month

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center (EPAC) will present Douglas Carter Beane's Tony Award-nominated comedy, The Little Dog Laughed, from June 15th through 24th, as they celebrate Pride Month and the works of local playwrights.

Douglas Carter Beane, an openly gay playwright raised in Wyomissing, PA, is critically acclaimed across the theatre industry, with notable credits including Xanadu, Sister Act, and Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, and other works like As Bees in Honey Drown.

Directed by Edward R. Fernandez, the cast is packed with EPAC veterans, featuring Rachel Faust (The Crucible, Amadeus) as Ellen, Jeremy Ebert (Equus, Something Rotten!) as Alex, Zach Haines (The Boys in the Band, Hedda Gabler) as Mitchell Green, and Sharon Mellinger (The Full Monty, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) as Diane, who returns to the EPAC stage as she reprises her role from the staged reading of the play EPAC presented in 2011.

A rip-roaringly funny evening of theatre awaits when EPAC presents The Little Dog Laughed. The play is biting and timely, and is filled with hilarity and realism while questioning what a happy ending should look like.

A closeted gay actor, Mitchell, hopes to land the leading role in a Hollywood action film, but falls in love with a hustler, which may derail his career before it even gets started. His eccentrically acerbic agent grows concerned with his "slight recurring case of homosexuality," and will do anything to ensure he avoids scandal and remains on his path to success. And we mean anything. In a battle for both his love and career, can Mitchell find himself victorious?

The Little Dog Laughed contains nudity, adult language and situations, and may not be suitable for some viewers.

The Little Dog Laughed will take place from June 15th through 24th at the Sheradin Bigler Theatre. Wednesday and Thursday performances will begin at 7:30 PM, while Friday and Saturday performances will begin at 8:00 PM. There will also be a 2:00 PM matinee on Saturday, June 24th. Tickets are available now at EpacTheatre.Org, or by calling the box office at 717-733-7966 ext. 1.