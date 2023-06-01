The Ephrata Performing Arts Center To Present THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED This Pride Month

The Little Dog Laughed will take place from June 15th through 24th at the Sheradin Bigler Theatre.

By:
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Fulton Theatre Announces Cast of GREASE, Running June 15 - 23 Photo 3 Fulton Theatre Announces Cast of GREASE, Running June 15 - 23
Interview: William Draper of ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre Photo 4 Interview: William Draper of ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Interview: William Draper of ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Interview: William Draper of ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center (EPAC) will present Douglas Carter Beane's Tony Award-nominated comedy, The Little Dog Laughed, from June 15th through 24th, as they celebrate Pride Month and the works of local playwrights.

Douglas Carter Beane, an openly gay playwright raised in Wyomissing, PA, is critically acclaimed across the theatre industry, with notable credits including Xanadu, Sister Act, and Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, and other works like As Bees in Honey Drown.

Directed by Edward R. Fernandez, the cast is packed with EPAC veterans, featuring Rachel Faust (The Crucible, Amadeus) as Ellen, Jeremy Ebert (Equus, Something Rotten!) as Alex, Zach Haines (The Boys in the Band, Hedda Gabler) as Mitchell Green, and Sharon Mellinger (The Full Monty, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) as Diane, who returns to the EPAC stage as she reprises her role from the staged reading of the play EPAC presented in 2011.

A rip-roaringly funny evening of theatre awaits when EPAC presents The Little Dog Laughed. The play is biting and timely, and is filled with hilarity and realism while questioning what a happy ending should look like.

A closeted gay actor, Mitchell, hopes to land the leading role in a Hollywood action film, but falls in love with a hustler, which may derail his career before it even gets started. His eccentrically acerbic agent grows concerned with his "slight recurring case of homosexuality," and will do anything to ensure he avoids scandal and remains on his path to success. And we mean anything. In a battle for both his love and career, can Mitchell find himself victorious?

The Little Dog Laughed contains nudity, adult language and situations, and may not be suitable for some viewers.

The Little Dog Laughed will take place from June 15th through 24th at the Sheradin Bigler Theatre. Wednesday and Thursday performances will begin at 7:30 PM, while Friday and Saturday performances will begin at 8:00 PM. There will also be a 2:00 PM matinee on Saturday, June 24th. Tickets are available now at EpacTheatre.Org, or by calling the box office at 717-733-7966 ext. 1.



RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

Review: ELVIS-A MUSICAL REVIEW at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre Photo
Review: ELVIS-A MUSICAL REVIEW at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Elvis-A Musical Revolution is not among the better musical theater bio-shows.  Jersey Boys, Get on your Feet, and Buddy-the Buddy Holly Story are all significantly better.  Ironically, it is not even the best Elvis bio-musical.  Check out Million Dollar Quartet instead.

Hedgerow Theatre Extends and Streams THE PUZZLE Photo
Hedgerow Theatre Extends and Streams THE PUZZLE

Hedgerow Theatre has announced both a one-week extension and a virtual streaming option of the company’s Barrymore Recommended world premiere production of The Puzzle by Juliette Dunn.

Disrupt the Norm with Primas 23-24 Season Photo
Disrupt the Norm with Prima's 23-24 Season

Wake up, work, eat, sleep, repeat. The repetitive and mundane nature of our day-to-day lives can put us in a rut, and we forget what it feels like to be truly alive. Now is the time to disrupt the norm, experience beauty, and remember what it feels like to live an invigorating life.

 The ​Reading Theater Project​ Performs Reading of THEY SAY: A LOVE STORY in June Photo
 The ​Reading Theater Project​ Performs Reading of THEY SAY: A LOVE STORY in June

 The ​Reading Theater Project​ has announced They Say:  A Love Story, the final play in the 2023 Play Reading Series in partnership with GoggleWorks Center for the Arts.


More Hot Stories For You

Hedgerow Theatre Extends and Streams THE PUZZLEHedgerow Theatre Extends and Streams THE PUZZLE
Disrupt the Norm with Prima's 23-24 SeasonDisrupt the Norm with Prima's 23-24 Season
 The ​Reading Theater Project​ Performs Reading of THEY SAY: A LOVE STORY in June The ​Reading Theater Project​ Performs Reading of THEY SAY: A LOVE STORY in June
Harrisburg Shakespeare Company to Present Free Shakespeare in the Park Production of RICHARD IIIHarrisburg Shakespeare Company to Present Free Shakespeare in the Park Production of RICHARD III

Videos

Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser Video
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marian and Friends Ventriloquist
Gretna Theatre (7/29-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Curious George : The Golden Meatball
Gretna Theatre (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Head Over Heels
Schumo Theater (6/08-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
Theatre Harrisburg - Krevsky Center (6/09-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Run For Your Wife
Oyster Mill Playhouse (11/03-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jekyll & Hyde in Concert
Gretna Theatre (6/08-6/11)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Eight: Reindeer Monologues
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (12/08-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nunsense
Oyster Mill Playhouse (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# You're a Good a Man, Charlie Brown
The Belmont Theatre (8/04-8/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You