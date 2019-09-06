The Community Theatre League Announces 43rd Season

The Community Theatre League, located in downtown Williamsport, is proud to announce its 43rd season of entertainment! Affectionately known as "CTL," the theatre company is a non-profit, volunteer-driven organization which aims to educate, enrich, and entertain audiences in the greater Williamsport region.

The 2019-20 season at CTL begins in September, and includes five productions in the Mainstage Series, five productions in the Moyer Studio Series (now in its 4th season), five productions in the Family Series, three major concerts, and additional special events. All productions are staffed by volunteers, and use casts comprised of local community members. The past season featured actors from as far as Selinsgrove, Bloomsburg, Mansfield, and Mill Hall in productions. (Information on being a part of performances can be found at ctlshows.com/auditions).

Philip J Vonada, CTL's General Manager, says that there is definitely something for everyone in this season. "We have blockbuster musicals, intense dramas, hilarious comedies, and a whole series devoted to children and children-at-heart," he says. "This season is devoted to our audiences and actors, who weighed in on the shows we are producing this year. We are thrilled to be able to keep giving back to the area through our productions. And we are always seeking new talent for our stages - last year saw nearly 50 people make their debuts at CTL!"

The season lineup looks like this:

· Sister Act: The Musical - September 27-October 13 - Mainstage Series

· I & You - October 17-20 - Moyer Studio Series

· Barbershop! - October 26 - Concert Series

· The Spotlight Program Cabaret - November 1 & 2 - Special Event

· You're a Good Man Charlie Brown- November 7-10 - Family Series

· A Delicate Balance - November 14-17 - Moyer Studio Series

· It's a Wonderful Life - December 6-15 - Mainstage Series

· Holiday Jazz with WCJO - December 20 - Concert Series

· Festival of Student One-Acts - January 10-12 - Special Event

· Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street - January 31-February 16 - Mainstage Series

· Uptown Music Collective's "Time in a Bottle" - February 27-29 - Concert Series

· The Last 5 Years - March 5-8 - Moyer Studio Series

· The Penguin Project's Annie, Jr. - March 20-29 - Family Series

· Dorothy in Wonderland - April 3-5 - Family Series

· It Runs in the Family - April 24-May 3 - Mainstage Series

· An Act of God - May 7-10 - Moyer Studio Series

· Matilda: The Musical - June 12-28 - Mainstage Series

· Barefoot in the Park - July 9-12 - Moyer Studio Series

· Disney's Frozen, Jr. - July 31-August 2 - Family Series (Summer Camp Production)

· The Addams Family young@part - August 14-16 - Family Series (Summer Camp Production)

In addition to productions, the Community Theatre League also holds after school classes for students from age 5 through 12th grade, vocal lessons, summer camps, hosts a senior readers' theatre troupe, The Penguin Project for students with special needs, The Spotlight Program for adults with special needs, and a murder mystery dinner theatre troupe. CTL also presents the Ray of Light Awards for Excellence in High School Theatre, and an annual "Evening with a Star" fundraiser with a professional actor from Broadway.

Tickets are available now, including season subscriptions to the Mainstage and Moyer Studio, and Flex Packages, good across the whole season. Information on the season, including show descriptions, can be found at CTLshows.com, by calling the box office at 570-327-1777, or visiting during regular business hours - Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm.





