The Belmont Theatre To Present LEGALLY BLONDE, A Musical Comedy

OMG! The Belmont Theatre has the perfect Musical Comedy for Valentine's Day weekend! Legally Blonde, the musical will be produced on The Belmont's main stage February 14-16 & 20-23. Friday, Saturday and the second Thursday shows are at 7:30 p.m. Sunday shows are at 3:00 p.m.

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde the Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances - this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world!

Legally Blonde is directed by The Belmont Theatre's Artistic Director Rene Staub. Music Director is Curtis Nelson. Choreographer is Sarah Flynn. The cast features Faith Brown as Elle Woods, Wesley Hemman as Warner Hunnington III, Sean Bennett as Emmett Forrest, Emily Falvey-Smith as Paulette, Deven Donovan as Vivienne Kensington, Lindy Keefe as Brooke Wyndham, Kate Vohs as Serena, Ashley Parson as Margot, Nicole Dziurzinski as Pilar, Brigid Lally as Enid and Curtis Nelson as Professor Callahan. The cast includes over twenty more actors and actresses who will deliver intense dance numbers and comedy that will have you dancing and laughing in the aisles! The cast also includes 2 canine performers. Poppy, a Chihuahua, will play Elle's dog, Bruiser. Ollie, a French Bulldog, will play Paulette's dog, Rufus.

The Belmont Theatre is located just off route 83 at 27 South Belmont Street in York, PA. There is convenient, free parking. Group sales are available. Go to www.thebelmont.org or call 717-854-5715 for advance tickets and more information.





