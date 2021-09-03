The Belmont Theatre Re-Opens with THE MIRACLE WORKER

Theatre is back, LIVE, at The Belmont, with their first production since the pandemic started. The Miracle Worker will run September 17-19 and 23-26 in the Grumbacher Studio. Friday, Saturday and the second Thursday shows are at 7:30 p.m. Sunday shows are at 3:00 p.m.

Originally slated to run in March of 2020, the show was forced to postpone due to the shutdown of theatres across the country due to Covid-19. All previous ticket holders for The Miracle Worker, or other postponed shows, will have seats transferred to corresponding new dates. Go to www.thebelmont.org for tickets or call 717-854-5715. There is a special discounted student rate of just $5 for this show. You must call the theatre to get this special price.

The Belmont Theatre has been busy preparing for the season by installing safety precautions such as touchless soap dispensers and a bi-polar ionization system, the latest technology for airborne virus mitigation, that will eliminate any contaminants in the air throughout the building.

Immortalized onstage and screen by Anne Bancroft and Patty Duke, this classic tells the story of Annie Sullivan and her student, blind and mute Helen Keller. The Miracle Worker dramatizes the volatile relationship between the lonely teacher and her charge. Trapped in a secret, silent world, unable to communicate, Helen is violent, spoiled, almost sub-human and treated by her family as such. Only Annie realizes that there is a mind and spirit waiting to be rescued from the dark, tortured silence. With scenes of intense physical and emotional dynamism, Annie's success with Helen finally comes with the utterance of a single, glorious word: "water."

The Miracle Worker is directed by Jacklyn Keagy. Carly Geiter will play the role of Helen Keller. Marissa Hoover will play Helen's teacher, Annie Sullivan. Jack Hartman & Amber Gamber will play the roles of Helen's parents Captain Arthur Keller & Kate Keller. Joe Fortuna will play the headmaster Anagnos. Chris Aulbauch will play the Doctor. Charlie Heller will play Helen's harsh, half-brother, James Keller. Brooke Patterson will play the Keller's household servant, Viney. Julian Ford will play Viney's son, Percy and Lilliana Flickinger will play the role of Viney's daughter, Martha. Deb Miehl will play the kind and concerned Aunt Ev, and Nora Persing, Ella Persing and Alyssa Shreiner will play students.

The Belmont Theatre is located just off route 83 at 27 South Belmont Street in York, PA. There is convenient, free parking. Group sales are available. Go to www.thebelmont.org or call 717-854-5715 for advance tickets and more information.