TRAVEL IN TIME Gala Showcase Concert to Benefit Cumberland Valley School of Music
The concert will take attendees on a musical journey across the centuries with performers including Paula Hepfer, Jane Peatling, and Nathaniel Bryson.
CVSM (Cumberland Valley School of Music) will present their 37th annual Gala Showcase Concert, Travel in Time, on Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 3:00 PM in Thomson Alumnae Chapel, Wilson College, Chambersburg.
Admission to the concert is as follows; $30 for Patrons, $15 General Admission, $5 for CVSM Family Members, and current CVSM students and faculty are free. Patron ticket benefits include: a personal thank you in the program, preferred seating, and a goody bag of treats.
The 2026 theme, Travel in Time, will take attendees on a musical journey across the centuries with our faculty and students. Experience an unforgettable afternoon where our talented performers will bring history to life through centuries of masterworks, beloved melodies, and timeless genres. Join us as we explore the evolution of music across the ages! Concert performers include:
- Paula Hepfer, voice; Jane Peatling, cello; and Meagan Boozer, piano
- Nathaniel Bryson, piano
- Marlin Barnes, marimba and Heather McEndree, fife
- Tracy Thomas, voice and Steph Gemmell, piano
- Robert Bond, voice
- Dave Wenerd, trombone
- Scott Ziegler, bassoon
- Herm Hopple, bass; Joel Newman, guitar; Sam Hepfer, drums
- Brenna Franklin, flute
- Ana Mooney, viola and Mark Hartman, violin
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