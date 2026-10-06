TRAVEL IN TIME Gala Showcase Concert to Benefit Cumberland Valley School of Music

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CVSM (Cumberland Valley School of Music) will present their 37th annual Gala Showcase Concert, Travel in Time, on Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 3:00 PM in Thomson Alumnae Chapel, Wilson College, Chambersburg.

Admission to the concert is as follows; $30 for Patrons, $15 General Admission, $5 for CVSM Family Members, and current CVSM students and faculty are free. Patron ticket benefits include: a personal thank you in the program, preferred seating, and a goody bag of treats.

The 2026 theme, Travel in Time, will take attendees on a musical journey across the centuries with our faculty and students. Experience an unforgettable afternoon where our talented performers will bring history to life through centuries of masterworks, beloved melodies, and timeless genres. Join us as we explore the evolution of music across the ages! Concert performers include:

Paula Hepfer, voice; Jane Peatling, cello; and Meagan Boozer, piano

Nathaniel Bryson, piano

Marlin Barnes, marimba and Heather McEndree, fife

Tracy Thomas, voice and Steph Gemmell, piano

Robert Bond, voice

Dave Wenerd, trombone

Scott Ziegler, bassoon

Herm Hopple, bass; Joel Newman, guitar; Sam Hepfer, drums

Brenna Franklin, flute

Ana Mooney, viola and Mark Hartman, violin

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 18 Hrs 34 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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