 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

TRAVEL IN TIME Gala Showcase Concert to Benefit Cumberland Valley School of Music

The concert will take attendees on a musical journey across the centuries with performers including Paula Hepfer, Jane Peatling, and Nathaniel Bryson.

By:
TRAVEL IN TIME Gala Showcase Concert to Benefit Cumberland Valley School of Music

CVSM (Cumberland Valley School of Music) will present their 37th annual Gala Showcase Concert, Travel in Time, on Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 3:00 PM in Thomson Alumnae Chapel, Wilson College, Chambersburg. 

Admission to the concert is as follows; $30 for Patrons, $15 General Admission, $5 for CVSM Family Members, and current CVSM students and faculty are free. Patron ticket benefits include: a personal thank you in the program, preferred seating, and a goody bag of treats.

The 2026 theme, Travel in Time, will take attendees on a musical journey across the centuries with our faculty and students. Experience an unforgettable afternoon where our talented performers will bring history to life through centuries of masterworks, beloved melodies, and timeless genres. Join us as we explore the evolution of music across the ages! Concert performers include:

  • Paula Hepfer, voice; Jane Peatling, cello; and Meagan Boozer, piano
  • Nathaniel Bryson, piano
  • Marlin Barnes, marimba and Heather McEndree, fife
  • Tracy Thomas, voice and Steph Gemmell, piano
  • Robert Bond, voice
  • Dave Wenerd, trombone
  • Scott Ziegler, bassoon
  • Herm Hopple, bass; Joel Newman, guitar; Sam Hepfer, drums
  • Brenna Franklin, flute
  • Ana Mooney, viola and Mark Hartman, violin

 

Click Here to Get Tickets


Calling All Talented High School / College Students — Submissions Are Open!

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS

Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show” in Central Pennsylvania Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show”
Mickey’s Black Box (10/30-10/31)
Jersey Boys in Central Pennsylvania Jersey Boys
Hershey Theatre (4/20-4/25)
Jesus Christ Superstar in Central Pennsylvania Jesus Christ Superstar
Openstage (3/19-3/21)
TOBY A Tribute to Toby Keith in Central Pennsylvania TOBY A Tribute to Toby Keith
Totem Pole Playhouse (11/07-11/07)
Beethoven's Ninth in Central Pennsylvania Beethoven's Ninth
Appell Center (5/15-5/15)
Culmination '27: Spring Dance Concert in Central Pennsylvania Culmination '27: Spring Dance Concert
Messiah University Department of Theatre and Dance (4/23-4/24)
Come From Away in Central Pennsylvania Come From Away
Fulton Theatre (3/12-4/04)
Twas the Night Before Christmas in Central Pennsylvania Twas the Night Before Christmas
Fulton Theatre (11/28-12/26)
Dear Soldier Boy in Central Pennsylvania Dear Soldier Boy
Bird-in-Hand Stage (8/04-10/21)
The Notebook in Central Pennsylvania The Notebook
Hershey Theatre (2/03-2/07)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets