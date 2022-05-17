The play "Tommy and Me," centered around the heartwarming friendship developed between Pro Football Hall of Famer Tommy McDonald and Philadelphia sports media icon Ray Didinger in Hershey, Pa., will visit Hershey Theatre for three performances Thursday, August 18, 2022, through Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. and are available online at www.HersheyTheatre.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

"Tommy and Me" comes home to Hershey, the birthplace of the friendship between McDonald and Didinger. The autobiographical show recounts a seminal time in Didinger's life when he helped McDonald get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The famously tough wide receiver played on the Philadelphia Eagles from 1957 to 1964, when the team held its summer training camp in Hershey. Didinger and his family attended the practices and Didinger, then in grammar school, carried the star receiver's helmet to and from the practice field.

"The idea of bringing the play to Hershey, where Tommy and I met and developed a lifelong friendship, gives me goosebumps," said Didinger. "The Community Building attached to where Hershey Theatre is located today served as the player dormitories in the 1950s. Tommy and I would sit on the steps in front of that building and chat for hours, so this is a full-circle moment for me."

"The Philadelphia Eagles football team has a history rooted in the town of Hershey, and this story is just one of the many examples of that," said Amy Zeigler, Senior Director at The Hershey Story Museum. "Philadelphia Eagles fans won't want to miss this play, which features many historical references to the attractions in our backyard."

"Tommy and Me" debuted in Philadelphia in 2016, with subsequent performances in Media, Delaware County, Wilmington and Bucks County. This is the first time Didinger, who wrote the play, and director Joe Canuso will bring "Tommy and Me" to Central Pennsylvania.

The show has a runtime of 75 minutes and includes a talkback with the playwright and director after each performance. Didinger is also available for interviews on a limited basis.

For more information, please visit www.HersheyTheatre.com.