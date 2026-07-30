THE COLOR PURPLE, BONNIE & CLYDE to Headline Gretna Theatre's 100th Season

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One hundred years after the first curtain rose, Gretna Theatre, one of America's oldest continuously active summer theatres, will celebrate its 100th anniversary season in 2027, marking a century of professional live theatre in the heart of Central Pennsylvania.

The historic centennial season will feature four mainstage productions spanning beloved classics and bold new additions to the Gretna Theatre stage: Bonnie & Clyde, Steel Magnolias, The Color Purple, and Ken Ludwig's Moriarty. The season will also include two special events, along with the return of Gretna Theatre's beloved Family Series (shows to be announced in spring 2027).

Throughout the year, Gretna Theatre will celebrate its remarkable history with special events and surprises, with opportunities for audiences past and present to be part of this once-in-a-century milestone.

"One hundred years ago, a theatre was born in the heart of Mount Gretna. For our 100th Anniversary Season, we're honoring everything that has made Gretna Theatre extraordinary as well as excitedly stepping into our next century,” says Michael Philip O'Brien, Producing Artistic Director of Gretna Theatre. “We're celebrating beloved traditions with the return of Steel Magnolias and a classic Sherlock Holmes mystery, while expanding our artistic horizons with two Tony-nominated musicals making their Gretna Theatre debut - Bonnie & Clyde and The Color Purple. Every production is part of a larger story, one that honors our past while embracing the future of live theatre. Along the way, audiences can expect special events and a few unforgettable surprises as we celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime milestone together."

A CENTURY OF THEATRE IN MOUNT GRETNA

Gretna Theatre's story stretches back to the Pennsylvania Chautauqua movement and the creation of Mount Gretna as a destination for education, religion, recreation, and the arts.

The Chautauqua Auditorium, today known as the Mount Gretna Playhouse, was built in 1892 as the centerpiece of the community. In 1927, the auditorium was transformed with the addition of a stage and dressing rooms, and its first summer theatre season opened that June.

Over the century that followed, generations of artists and audiences made the journey to Mount Gretna for live theatre beneath the trees. The theatre grew through the eras of regional circuits and classic summer stock into the professional nonprofit theatre it is today, welcoming performers whose careers would span Broadway, television, and film.

Among the notable artists associated with Gretna Theatre's history are Bernadette Peters, Charlton Heston, Sally Struthers, Suzanne Somers, Faith Prince, Shirley Jones, Kaye Ballard, Tommy Tune, Jamie Farr, Loretta Swit, Gary Burghoff, and Laurie Beechman.

Its century-long story has also been one of remarkable resilience. In February 1994, the roof of the 102-year-old Mount Gretna Playhouse collapsed under an estimated 150 tons of snow. The community rallied to rebuild, and by the summer of 1995, performances had returned to a new Playhouse, preserving a cultural tradition that had already endured for generations.

THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY MAINSTAGE SEASON

Gretna Theatre's historic 100th anniversary season brings together productions making their Gretna Theatre debuts alongside the return of beloved stories and traditions, celebrating the theatre's past while setting the stage for its next century.

BONNIE & CLYDE

May 27th - June 6th, 2027

Book By: Ivan Menchell, Lyrics By: Don Black, Music By: Frank Wildhorn

Experience the thrilling true story of America's most infamous outlaw couple in the Tony-nominated musical, Bonnie & Clyde. Featuring the electrifying music of Frank Wildhorn & Don Black (Jekyll & Hyde), this passionate love story follows Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow as they chase fame, fortune, and freedom during the Great Depression. Packed with heart-pounding action, romance, and unforgettable songs, it's a gripping tale of ambition, love, and the price of becoming a legend.

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

June 17th - June 20th, 2027

By: Robert Harling

One of the most beloved plays of all time, Steel Magnolias welcomes you into a small-town Louisiana beauty salon where lifelong friendships are tested, celebrated, and strengthened. Through laughter, heartache, and unwavering support, this timeless classic reminds us that life's greatest moments are best shared with those who stand by us through it all.

THE COLOR PURPLE

July 15th - July 25th, 2027

Based upon the novel written by Alice Walker and the Warner Bros./Amblin Entertainment motion picture

Book by Marsha Norman

Music and Lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, Stephen Bray

The Color Purple is an unforgettable, Tony Award-winning musical based on the ground-breaking novel by Alice Walker. Filled with a soul-stirring score blending gospel, blues, jazz, and traditional musical theater, witness one woman's extraordinary journey from hardship to self-discovery as she finds her voice through the unbreakable bonds of family, friendship, and faith.

Ken Ludwig'S MORIARTY

August 5th - August 8th, 2027

By: Ken Ludwig

The game is afoot! Join Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson in this clever, fast-paced play as they race to outwit their greatest adversary, the brilliant Professor Moriarty. As clues pile up and danger lurks around every corner, nothing is quite as it seems. Bursting with humor, suspense, and surprising twists, this mystery is perfect for detective fans and comedy lovers alike.

The Mt. Gretna Playhouse is located at 200 Pennsylvania Avenue in Mount Gretna, PA. For tickets and more information about Gretna Theatre's 100th anniversary season, visit gretnatheatre.org.

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