Review: 1776 at EPAC

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What better way to celebrate America’s 250th birthday than to see the musical, 1776? Running through August 1st, this show spotlights the main obstacles and issues leading to America’s independence. Perhaps the biggest lesson that the audience will come away with is that political bickering, backstabbing, and controversy is nothing new. It’s naturally embedded in our national DNA.

Director, Bobby Checchia and assistant director, Bob Checchia (who shall from now on be nicknamed “The Bobs” in a nod to Office Space) take a page out of the Hamilton playbook by prioritizing diversity over historical authenticity in their casting. This choice pays off handsomely during the show’s finale tableau which eerily predicts many of America’s future struggles that would not otherwise come off as powerful or even possible with a cast of solely “older White guys”.

Sean Caldwell is expertly cast as cranky, yet passionate, John Adams. Caldwell has a long history of playing jerks on the Ephrata stage. While I wouldn’t call this founding Father, a jerk per se, even Adams describe himself as “obnoxious”, and would probably be considered a pain in the ass by many of his friends and foes in the Continental Congress. Caldwell plays him as extremely passionate and enthusiastic in his beliefs.

Susan Kresge brings grace, humor, and wisdom to her role as Ben Franklin. She brings the visual essence of the character to life, while adding a touch of feminine grace and patience to the mix. Sean Reynolds plays a reluctant hero in Thomas Jefferson. Reynolds recognizes that Jefferson did not necessarily come to the Congress with unlimited ambition and potential, but had it thrust upon him.

Beyond the “starting line-up” of famous revolutionaries, the show does a great job of leaning in to some of the quirkier individuals who helped pave the way for our country. Front and center is Carlos Kohls as Virginia Assemblyman, Richard Henry Lee. Kohls has an unbridled enthusiasm and energy in his performance as every pair of audience eyes drifts towards him every time he is on stage. His number, The Lees of Old Virginia was an absolute showstopper! Other great examples of lesser known but highly interesting characters include Calvin Butler III as the wishy-washy Lewis Martin and Bruce Weaver as the dipsomaniacal Stephen Hawkins.

While the show is engaging and entertaining, it is also long. There is extensive static dialogue among characters. However, I don’t think changes in blocking or pacing are necessary, but an earlier start time would definitely help. Even many Broadway shows are starting to have an earlier curtain time to maximize audience attendance and alertness. Granted, I do not live close to the theater, but I didn’t get home until close to midnight.

1776 is as relevant now as it was 250 years ago. The cast and crew of this show provide a unified experience that celebrates America’s accomplishments while recognizing its deficiencies. High school history class was never this much fun.

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