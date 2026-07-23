SHREK THE MUSICAL JR. to Be Performed by Millbrook Playhouse Teen Academy

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Students from Millbrook Playhouse's Teen Performing Arts Academy (TPAA) summer program take the stage in Shrek The Musical Jr. for two performances only: Friday, July 23 at 5:00 PM and Saturday, July 24 at 11:00 AM.

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film, this family-friendly musical comedy follows Shrek, an ogre whose secluded swamp is overrun by banished fairytale misfits. To reclaim his home, Shrek strikes a deal with Lord Farquaad to rescue Princess Fiona from a dragon-guarded tower. Joined by his wisecracking companion Donkey, Shrek embarks on a journey of romance, comedy, and self-acceptance.

The production brings together a dynamic cast of local youth performers: Lexie Bowman (Storyteller #1/Pig #1), Alexis Brooks (Storyteller #2/Pig #2), Annalise Brungart (Duloc/Dragon), Trevor Campbell-Tubbs (Lord Farquaad/Tap-Dancing Rat), Kyrie Cates (Duloc/Knight 1), Kathryn Farrall (Pinocchio/Tap-Dancing Rat), Maryn Fry (Papa Bear/Papa Ogre/Tap-Dancing Rat/Dance Captain), Emily Glunt (Captain of the Guard), Jordyn Heckman (Duloc/Bishop/Knight 2), Kaitlynne Hosterman (Duloc/Teen Fiona), Sierra Kolk (Fiona), Jonas Lundy (Big Bad Wolf), Zoe McElroy (Shrek), Elizabeth Penland (Mama Bear/Mama Ogre), Eleanor Peters (Storyteller #3/Pig #3), Makaelyn Polk (Duloc/Young Fiona), Sophia Rearick (Peter Pan/Tap-Dancing Rat), Madilyn Reese (Donkey), Camryn Segura (Duloc/Pied Piper), Caroline Smith (Gingy/Fairy Godmother), Amelya Sox (Ugly Duckling), Aaralyn Sullivan (Duloc/Dwarf/Knight 3), Mikaela White (Wicked Witch), and Katherine Winkleman (Baby Bear/Baby Ogre).

Behind the scenes, the show is led by Director and Music Director Whitney Madill, Assistant Director Elaina Packer, and Choreographer Ceci Salome. The creative team includes set designer Jonas Hildreth, Costume Designer Jacob Robertson, and lighting supervisors Ericka Lee Conklin and Connor Kleckner. They are supported by student Tech Cohorts, including Senior Cohorts Maryn Fry, Emily Glunt, Caroline Smith, Sierra Kolk, and Sarah Long, alongside Junior Cohorts Kaitlynne Hosterman, Jonas Lundy, Eleanor Peters, Sophia Rearick, and Katherine Winkleman.

Ticket & Performance

- Dates & Times: Friday, July 23 at 5:00 PM | Saturday, July 24 at 11:00 AM.

- Tickets: $13 Adults | $10 Students/Youth.

- Purchase: Visit www.millbrookplayhouse.org or call 570-748-8083.

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