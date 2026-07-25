Review: WE WILL ROCK YOU at Twin Valley Players Colonnade

NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. Sign Up

We Will Rock You, featuring the music of Queen, with book by Ben Elton, is a jukebox musical that first premiered in 2002. While it was panned by critics, audiences can’t get enough of the music. The story itself takes place in a future world where the iPlanet is controlled by Globalsoft Corporation. It’s a world where individuality, freedom of expression, and creativity are forbidden, and any nonconformity leads to punishment. In the midst of this bleak, commercial, computerized world, a band of rebels, the Bohemians, seek The Dreamer, who will help them to resurrect real music. We Will Rock You is a great show for anyone who loves a story where the underdog prevails and art and love win the day. Twin Valley Players Colonnade presents We Will Rock You through August 2nd under the direction of Danny Sites with choreographer Rebecca Ferry.

The projections and lighting help to create the mood of each scene as well as to designate the setting of each scene. The costumes, hair, and makeup are one of this reviewer’s favorite visual aspects of this production. From the Gaga Kids’ bright, commercial looks to Khashoggi’s slick suit to the Bohemians’ rockstar-inspired outfits, the costumes illuminate the differences between the conformists and the rebels. During the performance this reviewer saw, there were a few issues with the microphones, but, overall, the sound balance was pretty good between the singers and the music.

Nina Buffington, Lily Cusick, Nola Cusick, Kailyn Cyphers, Grace Fede, Emily McCall, Jesse Starr, Hayden Trawitz, Delaney Wrobbel, and Ty Wrobbel take the stage as multiple characters including Gaga Kids, Teen Queens, Bohemians, and more. These actors do a great job of taking on their different characters, using their movements and facial expressions to transform from one type of character to another. Their harmonies and dance moves are excellent, especially in “Radio Ga Ga”, “One Vision”, and “We Will Rock You”.

Rounding out the cast are William Neiter as Buddy, Alanna Menser as Killer Queen, Clark Fede as Khashoggi, Justin Moore as Brit, Desirae Moore as Oz, Katy Engle as Scaramouche, and AJ Boyer as Galileo. Neiter gives an energetic, passionate performance with great comedic timing as Buddy, the leader of the Bohemians. His vocal performance on “These are the Days of Our Lives” is filled with lovely emotion.

Menser’s stage presence and aggressive strut are perfect for the villainous Killer Queen. She really shines in her performance of “Another One Bites the Dust”. Fede gives one of this reviewer’s favorite acting performances as Khashoggi, the Killer Queen’s right hand man. His sinister voice and expressions combined with his precise posture and movements bring his character to life.

Justin Moore is hilarious and fun to watch as Brit, aka Britney Spears. His energy is infectious, elevating the overall intensity and excitement of the production. Desirae Moore not only matches Justin Moore’s energy, but she also gives the best vocal performance of the evening as Oz. Her vocals are pitch-perfect, even on the more complex runs. Her solos in “I Want It All” and “No One But You (Only the Good Die Young)” are among this reviewer’s favorite musical moments of the performance. Engle and Boyer are adorable as Scaramouche and Galileo, respectively. They both play the awkward outsider well, and their passionate arguments are well-acted. Their voices go together nicely, with beautiful harmonies on “Who Wants to Live Forever.” The audience cannot help but cheer as Galileo, Scaramouche, and the Bohemians take the stage in “We are the Champions”.

The cast is clearly having a blast performing this show, and their passion and energy more than make up for any flaws. If you enjoy the music of Queen and a story about love, freedom, and the power of music, check out We Will Rock You at Twin Valley Players Colonnade. Visit www.tvpcolonnade.com for more information.

Need more Central Pennsylvania Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...