Switchfoot's One-of-a-Kind Tour Announces Visit to Hershey Theatre

SWITCHFOOT & Their Fantastic Traveling Music Show is coming to Hershey Theatre on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 7:30 pm.

Tickets for this show start at $39.85 (processing fees apply). They are available at Giant Center Box Office (note: Hershey Theatre Box Office will be closed through August 18, 2019) or online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.TicketMaster.com.

With a career spanning more than 20 years, 11 albums, a film and millions of tickets sold, the GRAMMY® Award-winning rock band SWITCHFOOT is embarking on one of their most ambitious endeavors to date. Grab your seats and get ready to join SWITCHFOOT as they set out on a quest, unlike any they've ever taken before.

SWITCHFOOT will perform not one but two sets, back-to-back each night. It's like having two SWITCHFOOT concerts in one evening, a stripped-down acoustic concert with untold stories and inspirations behind some of your favorite songs, and a full-blown rock concert to end the night. They will play the old and new songs, and promise to dive deeper into the catalogue than ever before.

This tour comes on the heels of the SWITCHFOOT's much anticipated 11th studio album, NATIVE TONGUE and their headlining NATIVE TONGUE spring 2019 tour, selling out venues like the Ryman in Nashville and the Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Performing in only a few cities for a limited run this fall, SWITCHFOOT & Their Fantastic Traveling Music Show will be a one-of-a-kind night you won't want to miss.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.Switchfoot.com.

