Stephen King's MISERY Comes to Fulton Theatre This Week

Fulton Theatre brings a “pychological pas de deux” to it’s 4th Floor Tell Studio Theatre. Stephen King’s novel, Misery, is not only a movie but also a play thanks to writer William Goldman of The Princess Bride fame. Fulton favorites Jeffrey Coon (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Man of La Mancha) as writer Paul Sheldon and Charis Leos (SWEAT, Titanic) as his “number one fan” Annie Wilkes lead the Ellen Arnold Groff Studio series production with Broadway veteran Bruce Winant as Sheriff Buster.

Paul Sheldon, a successful romance novelist, is determined to break free from his popular Misery Chastain series and write literary fiction. But when he crashes his car in a blizzard, he's rescued by obsessed fan, Annie Wilkes, a former nurse. Annie takes Paul to her remote cabin, where she nurses him back to health with a heavy dose of devotion and pain medication. But when she discovers that Paul has killed off Misery in his latest book, her obsession turns to rage. Annie imprisons Paul in his room and forces him to write a new Misery novel, bringing the beloved character back to life. Paul must use all his cunning and desperation to survive Annie's madness and escape her clutches.

The full cast of Misery: Jeffrey Coon (Paul Sheldon), Charis Leos (Annie Wilkes), Bruce Winant (Buster) with understudies Tricia Corcoran (u/s Annie), Elliot Sterenfeld (u/s Buster), Andrew Zahn (u/s Paul)

The production and creative team of Misery: Trey Compton (Director), Mark Johnson (Production Stage Manager), Gracious Mattson (Production Assistant), Andrue Morgan (Set Design), Griffin Allen (Lighting Design), Tyler Horn (Sound Design), Victoria Layser (Costume Design), Meg Valentine (Prop Design), Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate), Marc Robin (Executive Artistic Producer)

Misery runs October 13-29. Get tickets and information at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2268838®id=194&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthefulton.org%2Fshows%2Fmisery%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1