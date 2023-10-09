Stephen King's MISERY Comes to Fulton Theatre This Week

Misery runs October 13-29.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards Photo 1 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes to The Ephrata Performing Arts Center This October Photo 3 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes to The Ephrata Performing Arts Center This October
Review: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at DreamWrights Center For Community Arts Photo 4 Review: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at DreamWrights Center For Community Arts

Stephen King's MISERY Comes to Fulton Theatre This Week

 Fulton Theatre brings a “pychological pas de deux” to it’s 4th Floor Tell Studio Theatre. Stephen King’s novel, Misery, is not only a movie but also a play thanks to writer William Goldman of The Princess Bride fame. Fulton favorites Jeffrey Coon (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Man of La Mancha) as writer Paul Sheldon and Charis Leos (SWEAT, Titanic) as his “number one fan” Annie Wilkes lead the Ellen Arnold Groff Studio series production with Broadway veteran Bruce Winant as Sheriff Buster.

Paul Sheldon, a successful romance novelist, is determined to break free from his popular Misery Chastain series and write literary fiction. But when he crashes his car in a blizzard, he's rescued by obsessed fan, Annie Wilkes, a former nurse. Annie takes Paul to her remote cabin, where she nurses him back to health with a heavy dose of devotion and pain medication. But when she discovers that Paul has killed off Misery in his latest book, her obsession turns to rage. Annie imprisons Paul in his room and forces him to write a new Misery novel, bringing the beloved character back to life. Paul must use all his cunning and desperation to survive Annie's madness and escape her clutches.

The full cast of Misery: Jeffrey Coon (Paul Sheldon), Charis Leos (Annie Wilkes), Bruce Winant (Buster) with understudies Tricia Corcoran (u/s Annie), Elliot Sterenfeld (u/s Buster), Andrew Zahn (u/s Paul)

The production and creative team of Misery: Trey Compton (Director), Mark Johnson (Production Stage Manager), Gracious Mattson (Production Assistant), Andrue Morgan (Set Design), Griffin Allen (Lighting Design), Tyler Horn (Sound Design), Victoria Layser (Costume Design), Meg Valentine (Prop Design), Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate), Marc Robin (Executive Artistic Producer)

Misery runs October 13-29. Get tickets and information at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2268838®id=194&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthefulton.org%2Fshows%2Fmisery%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
Review: I DONT SPEAK SPANISH at Gamut Theatre Photo
Review: I DON'T SPEAK SPANISH at Gamut Theatre

I Don’t Speak Spanish, an original play by local playwright, actor, and director David Ramón Zayas, is a beautiful, thoughtful exploration of the many layers that make up our lives. The actors weave together a story that the audience won’t soon forget. I Don’t Speak Spanish is an impactful, important play that audiences need to experience.

2
Review: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at DreamWrights Center For Community Arts Photo
Review: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at DreamWrights Center For Community Arts

Every single actor in this cast has wonderful stage presence, drawing the audience in with their intense and emotional performances.

3
Gettysburg Community Theatre Reveals 2024 Season Photo
Gettysburg Community Theatre Reveals 2024 Season

Gettysburg Community Theatre has announced their “16 Going On 17” Season for 2024! Tickets, audition, class registrations, and volunteer information can be found here!

4
THE PHILLY FAN Comes to Hedgerow Theatre Company This Month Photo
THE PHILLY FAN Comes to Hedgerow Theatre Company This Month

 Like the beloved Philadelphia Phillies, Hedgerow Theatre Company has something to celebrate this October heading into the post-season. Learn more about The Philly Fan here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Imelda Staunton In THE CROWN Final Season Teaser Video
Watch Imelda Staunton In THE CROWN Final Season Teaser
Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway Video
Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway
Watch Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas Discuss I NEED THAT Video
Watch Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas Discuss I NEED THAT
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Emerging Choreographers Concert 2023
Act 1 DeSales University (11/03-11/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# York Symphony Orchestra's Mahler’s 4th Symphony
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (2/10-2/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cats
The Belmont Theatre (6/14-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
The Belmont Theatre (2/16-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Charlie Brown Christmas
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (12/08-12/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Illumination
Prima Theatre (12/01-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bridge
The Belmont Theatre (5/31-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# York Symphony Orchestra's Liszt & Rachmaninoff
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (4/06-4/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DeSales University Dance Ensemble Concert 2024
Act 1 DeSales University (3/15-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# York Symphony Orchestra's Mozart’s A Little Night Music
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (1/20-1/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You