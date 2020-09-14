Shining Light Announces Online Event, CREATIONS OF A CAGED BIRD

There will be two showings of the production through Zoom Webinar.

Shining Light has announced the premiere weekend of Creations of a Caged Bird, an innovative collaborative arts project between incarcerated people and professional artists. Incarcerated men and women created works across a variety of artistic genres - dance, poetry, essays, visual art, monologues, songs, and spoken word - and were paired with a professional artist who created a film production of their work.

Creations of a Caged Bird is the premiere of these 18 short films, featuring Broadway performers and artists from across the country. One of these films presents a new piece by one of Shining Light's released participants, Naomi Blount Wilson. Naomi's life sentence was recently commuted after serving 37 years. She now works for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections as a Commutations Specialist, helping other incarcerated people prepare their applications for commutation.

There will be two showings of the production through Zoom Webinar (also streamed on Facebook):

Friday September 25th at 7:30pm EST

Sunday September 27th at 4:30pm EST

Each of them will be followed by a talkback with Naomi, our Producing Artists, and SL staff about the project process and the experiences of men and women inside. Pre-registration is completely free, but required: shining-light.com/cagedbird.

