Servant Stage Presents MY FAIR LADY

Servant Stage Company is pleased to present the Broadway classic My Fair Lady on stage in The Winter Center at Millersville University, May 31st to June 15th.

Guest director Bonnie Bosso (director of Sherlock Holmes with Servant Stage and theatre production manager at F&M College) returns to Servant Stage to direct this production along with musical director Kendra Bigley (Broadway World award winner for her musical direction of Servant Stage's recent production of Titanic).

"My Fair Lady is such an iconic piece in the realm of musical theatre...and, of course, many people have seen the movie! I feel humbled, and a bit awed, to work on it," says Bosso. "Our goal is to create a piece that fulfils the expectations of the audience, while still bringing a freshness to it whenever we can."

Leslie Talley (Meg in Little Women with Servant Stage and Eve and Mary at Sight & Sound Theatres) and Chris Wert (Watson in Sherlock Holmes and director of Around the World in 80 Days, both with Servant Stage) lead the cast in the roles of Eliza Doolittle and Henry Higgins. The production is fully staged with a cast of 25 local performers and a 12-piece orchestra.

"I am always thrilled to be asked to direct a Servant Stage show and I love the people who perform for them," says Bosso. "The process of mounting a show at Servant Stage feels like walking into a room of old friends. Most especially, I think their mission statement rocks, and I am glad for the chance to support it."

In keeping with Servant Stage's mission to make Great Performances accessible to everyone in the community, all performances are offered as Pay-What-You-Will. Performances take place May 31st-June 2nd, June 7th-9th, and June 13th-15th (7pm on weeknights, 3pm and 7pm on Saturdays and Sundays). Tickets are required and can be reserved in advance by visiting www.ServantStageCompany.com or by calling the Millersville University box office at 717-871-7600.

Servant Stage Company is a non-profit theater serving Lancaster County since 2011 and bringing exceptional entertainment to over 50,000 audience members each year.





