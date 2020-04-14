Servant Stage Announces Living Room Concert Series

Servant Stage Company has announced their online Living Room Concert Series, featuring more than 80 Servant Stage performers in a virtual concert of musical selections from past shows, Broadway, Old-Time Gospel, and more.

"Even though we can't be out physically in the community right now, we want to do all we can to keep inspiring and bringing joy to our audiences," says Executive Director, Johnathan Bauer. "Our mission has always been to make Great Performances accessible to everyone in our community. We bring theater to people where they are at, whether it's retirement homes, parks, schools, churches, or theatres. These difficult circumstances have forced us to get extra creative in finding ways to bring our performances right into your homes."

The Living Room Concert Series will stream on Servant Stage's Facebook page each Friday night at 7pm, and then be available at ServantStage.org the following morning. Each week will feature new songs and performers from past Servant Stage productions. There is no cost to view these online concerts.

Servant Stage has also made videos of select past performances available for streaming on their website for a limited time, including productions of Sherlock Holmes, Around The World in 80 Days, Old-Time Gospel Radio Hour, HMS Pinafore, and several more. In keeping with Servant Stage's "Pay-What-You-Will" model, there is also no cost to view these past performances online at ServantStage.org.

Servant Stage Company is a non-profit theater serving Lancaster County since 2011 and bringing exceptional entertainment to over 50,000 audience members each year.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You