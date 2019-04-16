Servant Stage Announces JUMP, JIVE, AND JUKEBOX

You'll hear one chart-topping hit after another in Servant Stage's newest show, Jump, Jive, and JUKEBOX! Spanning the decades and featuring everything from Rock-n-Roll to Broadway to Pop, this musical revue showcases the top teen talent in the region.

"We have seen such an increase in young talent at auditions recently, so last year we decided to give the teens their own mainstage show. It was such a hit, we knew we needed to do it again every year," says Servant Stage Executive Director, Johnathan Bauer. "This is really a chance for them to shine and show what they can do. I think audiences will be blown away by their talent. Even though these students are still in high school or middle school, many of them already have extensive professional credits on their resume."

The cast features 30 students ranging in ages from 12 to 18. Most are from Lancaster County, but several travel from as far away as New Jersey, traveling several hours to rehearsals and performances.

"I think audiences will be able to enjoy watching the wonderful talent shown throughout the entire performance through singing and dancing to everyone's favorite songs," says cast member Allie Hynoski, a junior at the Center for Performing and Fine Arts in West Chester. "If you could jump into a jukebox, that is what this show is like!"

All performances are offered as Pay-What-You-Will with performances on Saturday, May 18th and Sunday, May 19th (3:00pm and 7:00pm both days) in the auditorium at Lancaster Bible College, Good Shepherd Chapel, 901 Eden Road, Lancaster. Tickets are required and can be reserved in advance by visiting www.ServantStageCompany.com or by calling 717-455-0255.

Jump, Jive, and JUKEBOX! will also be touring to many local retirement communities during the month of May, in keeping with Servant Stage's mission to make Great Performances accessible to everyone in the community.

Servant Stage Company is a non-profit theater serving Lancaster County since 2011 and bringing exceptional entertainment to over 50,000 audience members each year.





