Scranton Civic Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER To Be Aired on WVIA

Performances are aired December 20-27.

Dec. 20, 2020  

Northeast Pennsylvania's most anticipated holiday tradition will continue! Scranton Civic Ballet Company's presentation of Helen Gaus' The Nutcracker will be professionally produced and aired by WVIA.

The new collaboration was made possible by a generous Covid Creative Community Grant from Lackawanna County Council on the Arts.

The performance will be aired:

Sunday, December 20th, 6:00pm

Thursday, December 24th, 8:00pm

Friday, December 25th, 4:00pm

Sunday, December 27th, 2:00pm

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/ScrantonCivicBallet/.


