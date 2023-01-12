Sankofa African American Theatre Company and Gamut Theatre Present VOICES OF THE EIGHTH CHRONICLES II

Gamut Theatre presents its Winter Partnership Production with Sankofa African American Theatre Company: Voices of the Eighth Chronicles II: Stories from Harrisburg's Old Eighth Ward. The original production is a showcase of Dauphin County's Black History Celebration and sponsored by Dauphin County Commissioners Mike Pries, Chad Saylor, George P. Hartwick, III and Capital Blue Cross.

Written and directed by Sharia Benn, founder of Sankofa, this production runs February 3-12, 2023 - Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:30 PM. Admission prices are "pick your own price", at a recommended price of $38 or discounted prices of $26 or $14. Please visit gamuttheate.org/vote for more information and to buy tickets, or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.

Voices of the Eighth Chronicles II: Stories from Harrisburg's Old Eighth Ward is a collage of storytelling that fuses imagery, movement, sound, and music to uplift the work of chain-breakers and change-makers from Harrisburg's demolished Eighth Ward. This original work pays homage to the resilient spirit of the nineteenth and twentieth-century African American liberators, educators, orators, and writers who fought to build a community of freedom and belonging. Meet these vibrant personalities as seen through the eyes of the Sankofa bird who reminds us that to ensure a strong future, we must first understand the past.

In addition to the public run of performances, Dauphin County Commissioners Mike Pries, Chad Saylor, and George P. Hartwick, III joined with Capital Blue Cross to provide free student matinee performances for Dauphin County schools. For more information on student matinee performances, contact Gamut Theatre at 717-238-4111.