SHEAR MADNESS Announced At Totem Pole Playhouse

The long-running hit comedy whodunit, "Shear Madness" is set to begin performances this Friday, May 31st through June 16th at Totem Pole Playhouse, America's summer theatre, located in Caledonia State Park between Gettysburg and Chambersburg, PA. Totem Pole is one of the first theatres in the country to be granted a limited performance rights license to present the show, which has been running continuously at the Charles Playhouse in Boston since 1980 and at the Kennedy Center in D.C. for over 30 years. The play has the distinction of being one of the longest-running stage comedies in the world.

Totem Pole audience favorite, Shane Partlow, who had a supporting role in this year's Oscar-winning Best Picture, Green Book, plays the operator of a local (Chambersburg, PA) beauty salon where the murder takes place. Zack Powell, who has appeared regularly in the Kennedy Center production, will reprise his role of 'Mikey', the young detective and Craig Benton, a veteran of the Kansas City production will play the lead detective, Nick Rossetti, who leads the audience in solving the murder mystery. Rounding out the suspects are Lisa McMillian from the show's national tour, reprising her role as socialite 'Mrs. Shubert', and New York actors, MaryAnne Piccolo and Christian Cardoza as the other stylist in the salon and a handsome antiques dealer. The production will feature many humorous references to Franklin and Adams County area attractions. The audience joins in the fun by voting at every performance on who the murderer is with the cast then performing that particular ending, which can change from one performance to the next. Totem Pole's Producing Artistic Director, Rowan Joseph directs. The set is designed by D.C. scenic designer Jonathan Dahm Robertson with lighting design by Jeremy Mayo. Gettysburg College's Juls Buehrer is the costume designer for the production.

As with all Totem Pole's productions the first three performances are half-price previews with tickets $25.00 and seating general admission. Additionally; this summer, Totem Pole instituted a new "Date Night Special" with patrons offered 50% off a second pair of tickets when they purchase one pair at full-price.

The production opens this Sunday at 2 pm with the audience invited to greet the cast and enjoy some summer refreshments after the show as part of admission.

Tickets, gift certificates and a variety of subscriptions packages are on sale now by calling the Totem Pole Playhouse Box Office Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (717) 352-2164.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You