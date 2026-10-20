SERVANT STAGE WRAPS UP ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL SEASON - THIS YEAR, IN THEIR NEW PRODUCTION SPACE!

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One of the most unique attributes of Lancaster County is its vibrant theatre community. Whether you’re looking to learn a new skill, watch an original story unfold, or practice your passion, there’s something for everyone! Servant Stage is the epitome of Lancaster’s values: community, accessibility, and quality.

With a packed season of shows, weekly class offerings, and community building nights, Servant Stage finds ways to include thespians of all ages and abilities. Their upcoming 2027 season features shows with casts as young as 8 years old, providing Lancaster’s rising artists with professional, fun, and safe theatre education. In addition to helping children on their journeys, Servant Stage also offers opportunities for adults newly entering the theatre community. Every Monday night, the company hosts pay-what-you-will drop-in classes on various performing arts topics, including voice, dance, and audition preparation. For those not looking to be in the spotlight, Servant Stage welcomes those interested in construction and set dressing to attend their Community Building Nights, held in their new production space.

As 2026 comes to a close, Servant Stage celebrates their one-year anniversary in their new location. This massive warehouse holds several marketing and educational program offices, a large rehearsal room, prop and costume storage, and a workshop for set building. To continue their mission of making theatre accessible, the company still hosts all of their performances in Lancaster County community venues with pay-what-you-will tickets.

There’s still time to catch one more Servant Stage show in 2026! Joy to the World, a Christmas celebration, will be touring Lancaster County starting November 8th. The company’s most recent show, Anne of Green Gables, accumulated 18,000 audience members throughout its run. Servant Stage is hoping to surpass that record in 2027 while remaining grounded in its community, accessibility, and quality. The new season can be found on their website at servantstage.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 11 Hrs 54 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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