Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: WOMEN AND ONE ACTS FLIPS THE SCRIPT at TAFE-Theatre Arts For Everyone

Review: WOMEN AND ONE ACTS FLIPS THE SCRIPT at TAFE-Theatre Arts For Everyone

One weekend only!

Mar. 04, 2023  

TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) presents its fourth Women and One Acts production for one weekend only. Women and One Acts Flips the Script is directed by Victoria Schneider with assistant director Crystal Ganong. This year's Women and One Acts seeks to highlight women-their achievements and their struggles. This production explores, through a series of short one acts written by a variety of playwrights, the challenges that face women as they attempt to reclaim their voices and tell their stories.

Review: WOMEN AND ONE ACTS FLIPS THE SCRIPT at TAFE-Theatre Arts For Everyone The lighting (designed by Manny Tellado and operated by Jessica Lowry) and sound (designed by Brhiannon Yumei and operated by Hope Lowry) set the mood and assist in the transition between acts beautifully. Additionally, the costumes (by Anne Susemihl, Jess Haag, and Erica Collison) are creative and suit the characters well. While the sets for each act are well-designed, they could easily have been simplified in order to keep the show moving more smoothly.

The large cast includes Jess Haag, David Feuerstein, Brenda Dettrey, Sydney Kessler-Appell,Review: WOMEN AND ONE ACTS FLIPS THE SCRIPT at TAFE-Theatre Arts For Everyone Jennyfir Hunter, Quinton Laughman, Gail Crow, Deb Volker, Ocean Aquino, Michaela Wagner, Kara Oldenburg-Gonzalez, Ira Schneider, Carol Oldenburg, Heather Brown, Annie Susemihl, Karen Keeney, Brhiannon Yumei, Franny McNeil, Erica Collison, and Jaime Elizabeth. The cast brings a great energy to the stage, highlighting the passion, strength, and determination of the characters they portray. While some of the performances would have benefitted from better projection so that none of the lines were missed, the cast did a wonderful job overall.

This particular production would have benefitted from a less is more philosophy, as a few Review: WOMEN AND ONE ACTS FLIPS THE SCRIPT at TAFE-Theatre Arts For Everyone of the one acts that were included, while well-acted, were not well-written. The production as a whole would have been much stronger and had a more cohesive message without these weaker selections. Luckily, the passion and talent of the cast is evident throughout the production. "Got a Light", "25 Cents", "Contrapposto", "Accounting Department", and "East Stanton Station" were audience favorites, highlighting real issues with both intensity and humor.

Women and One Acts Flips the Script is recommended for mature audiences. A talented cast and production crew give voice to the challenges women have faced throughout the decades and still face today. Visit www.tafepa.org for information on tickets.

Photo Credit: Amber Gamber Photography




Review: THE WIZ at Fulton Theatre Photo
Review: THE WIZ at Fulton Theatre
Fulton is to be commended for investing in more diverse choices in entertainment.  The Wiz is a great example of why this commitment is so important for our community and beyond.
Celeste Mancinelli Brings CRYING ON THE CAMINO To The West Shore Theatre Photo
Celeste Mancinelli Brings CRYING ON THE CAMINO To The West Shore Theatre
Stage performer, Celeste Mancinelli has an extremely funny and deeply moving true story to tell on Sunday April 2nd at 2pm at The West Shore Theatre 317 Bridge Street, New Cumberland Pa.
Celeste Mancinelli to Bring CRYING ON THE CAMINO To The West Shore Theatre in April Photo
Celeste Mancinelli to Bring CRYING ON THE CAMINO To The West Shore Theatre in April
Stage performer, Celeste Mancinelli has an extremely funny and deeply moving true story to tell on Sunday April 2nd at 2pm at The West Shore Theatre 317 Bridge Street, New Cumberland Pa.
Celebrate Pennsylvanias 342nd Birthday at Brandywine Battlefield Park Photo
Celebrate Pennsylvania's 342nd Birthday at Brandywine Battlefield Park
The Brandywine Battlefield Park will celebrate the commonwealth’s 342nd birthday on Sunday, March 12, by offering free admission.

From This Author - Andrea Stephenson

Andrea Stephenson’s love of music and theatre was nurtured by her parents. She started performing as a singer and actor in elementary school, and her passion for the performing arts grew thro... (read more about this author)


Review: WOMEN AND ONE ACTS FLIPS THE SCRIPT at TAFE-Theatre Arts For EveryoneReview: WOMEN AND ONE ACTS FLIPS THE SCRIPT at TAFE-Theatre Arts For Everyone
March 4, 2023

This year’s Women and One Acts seeks to highlight women—their achievements and their struggles. Women and One Acts Flips the Script is recommended for mature audiences. A talented cast and production crew give voice to the challenges women have faced throughout the decades and still face today.
Review: INTO THE WOODS at Open StageReview: INTO THE WOODS at Open Stage
February 19, 2023

Every element of this production of Into the Woods at Open Stage comes together to create an incredible experience for the audience. The multi-talented cast and production team fully deserve the standing ovation they received on opening night.
Interview: Brady Bennett of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Dover Area High SchoolInterview: Brady Bennett of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Dover Area High School
February 13, 2023

Dover High School and West York High School are both preparing productions of High School Musical, demonstrating the main theme—“we’re all in this together”—by collaborating on elements of their productions. Dover’s choreographer, Brady Bennett took some time to talk about this collaboration with West York’s choreographers, Deirdre and Gabe Casey.
Review: PIECES at Theatre HarrisburgReview: PIECES at Theatre Harrisburg
February 12, 2023

Pieces is a show that requires the viewer to confront hard truths about life, and it does so through a creative exploration of a very relatable situation interspersed with humor—just like real life. Local playwright Paul Hood and director Francesca Amendolia bring the thought-provoking, slice of life drama to Theatre Harrisburg through February 19.
Review: VOICES OF THE EIGHTH (VOTE): CHRONICLES II, STORIES FROM HARRISBURG'S OLD EIGHTH WARD at Sankofa African American Theatre Company at Gamut TheatreReview: VOICES OF THE EIGHTH (VOTE): CHRONICLES II, STORIES FROM HARRISBURG'S OLD EIGHTH WARD at Sankofa African American Theatre Company at Gamut Theatre
February 5, 2023

The entire production, including lights, sound, costumes, and set, come together to create a beautiful tapestry of art and history. The actors give performances that are heartfelt and passionate, bringing an intensity to the stage that captures the heart and mind.
share