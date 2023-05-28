Review: POIROT INVESTIGATES! at Open Stage

On stage now through June 17th

By:
Open Stage presents Poirot Investigates! through June 17th. This adaptation, written and directed by Stuart Landon, features Agatha Christie’s famous detective Hercule Poirot and invites the audience on a journey to unravel the mystery of the Western Star. This comedy mystery will have audiences laughing as they use their “little grey cells” to solve the mystery.

The sparse set and lack of props allows the audience to use their imaginations to fill in the details while placing the emphasis on the story and the quirky characters. The original score written and performed by Nicholas Werner plays a major role in the production as it serves to introduce certain characters, sets up repeated gags, and adds to both the comedy and the mystery of the story.

The four-person cast includes Stuart Landon as Hercule Poirot and Chris Gibson as Captain Arthur Hastings, while David Richwine and Rachel Landon take on a host of other characters. Stuart Landon is delightful as the fastidious, self-important Poirot. From his walk to his expressions to how he positions his hands, Landon brings out the many quirky elements of Poirot that make him beloved by readers and hated by his creator. Gibson’s stage presence is magnificent in the role of Captain Arthur Hastings, who not only takes part in the action but also serves as the narrator. He is the perfect counterpoint to Poirot, coming across as just a regular guy. David Richwine and Rachel Landon are the perfect study in character development as they seamlessly transition from one character to another, portraying 12 different characters between the two of them. There are no costume changes, so the actors use their posture, gait, gestures, facial expressions, and voices to embody the variety of characters they play. In an instant they can become another character, and the audience immediately knows who they are in that moment.

Poirot Investigates! is a fast-paced, smart, farcical romp that elicits laughter from beginning to end. It is staged and acted superbly, making it a not to be missed production. Visit Click Here for your tickets to this entertaining show filled with incredible talent!




From This Author - Andrea Stephenson

Andrea Stephenson’s love of music and theatre was nurtured by her parents. She started performing as a singer and actor in elementary school, and her passion for the performing arts grew through... (read more about this author)

