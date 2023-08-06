Review: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Gettysburg Community Theatre

Much Ado About Nothing, likely penned in the late 1500s, is one of Shakespeare’s comedies. This play, which is centered around two love stories, is filled with witty dialogue, wordplay, and intrigue. It is a delightfully fun script that has been adapted numerous times for the stage and screen. Gettysburg Community Theatre brings this challenging and charming story to the stage under the direction of Samuel Eisenhuth.

Highlighting the timeless nature of Shakespeare’s work, this production is set in the 1920s. The music, costumes, minimal set pieces, and occasional dances are carefully crafted to consistently evoke the time-period of the 1920s, featuring flapper costumes and the Charleston. The chosen era fits this play well, as Beatrice, one of the main female characters, is highly independent and outspoken.

While there were occasionally times when an actor was difficult to hear or did not enunciate enough, the storyline was easy to follow, in large part because the entire cast works diligently to maintain the cadence and timing in their line delivery necessary for performing Shakespeare. The cast features Mike Krikorian (Leonato), Becky Winter (Beatrice), Lorraine Durbin (Hero), Huy Nguyen (Don Pedro), Jim Fisher (Benedick), Elizabeth Smith (Don John), Cory Abrecht (Claudio), Roger Dalrymple (Antonio), Holly Landis (Conrade), Rye Love (Borachio), Alyssa Byers (Balthasar/Sexton), Caitlin Cutright (Margaret), Joan Crooks (Ursula), Samuel Eisenhuth (Dogberry), Bethany Malykh (Verges), Michaela Odian (Messenger/Oatcake), Elizabeth Pellegrino (Seacole), and Kyle Tirak (Friar Francis). The cast works well together, makes good use of the space, and brings their characters to life with their facial expressions and movements.

There are three trios of characters that plan and plot together throughout the play—the villains Don John, Conrade, and Borachio (played by Elizabeth Smith, Holly Landis, and Rye Love); Benedick’s friends Don Pedro, Claudio, and Leonato (portrayed by Huy Nguyen, Cory Abrecht, and Mike Krikorian); and Beatrice’s friends Hero, Margaret, and Ursula (played by Lorraine Durbin, Caitlin Cutright, and Joan Crooks). These trios of actors give exceptional performances, moving the storyline along and drawing the audience into the intrigue as they scheme together. Winter and Fisher bring a playful and biting wit to their roles as Beatrice and Benedick, while Abrecht and Durbin are earnest and sweet as Claudio and Hero. Krikorian delivers a masterful and emotional performance as Leonato. Two of my favorite characters in this production are Oatcake and Seacole, portrayed by Michaela Odian and Elizabeth Pellegrino. Their pantomime during intermission is hilarious, and their perfect comedic timing in Act 2 keeps the audience engaged and laughing.

For an evening of fun and laughter, check out Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing at Gettysburg Community Theatre. The show runs through August 13th.