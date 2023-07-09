Review: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL DAY 3 at Various Harrisburg Venues

There is so much to experience at Fringe!

By: Jul. 09, 2023

The third day of the Harrisburg Fringe Festival offered a smorgasbord of art. From music to improv to plays, it was easy to find something to enjoy and to find something to take you out of your comfort zone. I wish I had time to see everything that this year’s Fringe Festival has to offer. Here are just a few thoughts about the performances I experienced from Saturday’s line-up. Remember to visit Click Here for the full schedule and get your button and tickets to see today’s shows before it’s too late!

Review: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL DAY 3 at Various Harrisburg Venues We're Here by Megan Rivkin, directed by Catalina Beltran, and featuring Nanouli Shevardnadze, Eoghan O'Casey, Mari Blake, Santiago Orjuela, Julia Baker, and Thomas Rind is a show that makes you stop and think. The writing is witty and philosophical, exploring the human condition and what might happen if we really opened up and talked and listened to one another. It is a funny and heartfelt play with fantastic acting.

elizalphabeth featuring Liz Curtis is an enchanting, comedic,  cReview: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL DAY 3 at Various Harrisburg Venues onversational one-woman show. Curtis "warns" the audience that anything could happen but that there would definitely be improv and poetry, and the performance does not disappoint. With the help of her assistant David Richwine and the audience, Curtis invites the audience to enter a space of vulnerability and openness that is utterly refreshing.

Review: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL DAY 3 at Various Harrisburg Venues Not Coffee (Because it's a Neo-Futurist Show) featuring Griffin Kent, Willow Polosky, and Silvi Kaplan of Little Kids in the Aquarium is the epitome of Harrisburg Fringe Festival's prompt to Do Something Weird. A fast-paced, enthusiastic romp through a series of skits, Not Coffee invokes laughter in the midst of chaos--oh, and there's sometimes screaming, too. Keep an eye out for these emerging artists in the Harrisburg community, and remember, "the time is now, the place is here, you are who you are!"

Headspace is written and produced by Frederick D. Miller, directed by Sebastian Trainor,Review: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL DAY 3 at Various Harrisburg Venues and features Miller as The Narrator and Scott Sealover as Tom. This play may be one of my favorites so far, and that's really saying something because all of the performances have been so wonderfully unique. The writing is superb and creative--weaving lines from The Glass Managerie into the story. Miller is an incredible storyteller, immediately captivating the audience with his voice, presence, and use of the space. The interactions between Miller and Sealover are engaging and emotional. I loved every moment of this performance and wish I had time to see it again!

Review: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL DAY 3 at Various Harrisburg Venues Same Each, featuring Tyler Chick, is a combination of comedy, music, poetry, and improv that is, as Tyler says, "mostly just me". The original music and poetry is lovely, and the improv keeps the audience engaged and laughing. The improvised songs were among my favorite parts of the show, but what I loved most was how funny, relatable, and genuinely honest this performance is. I can't wait to see what is next for this talented artistReview: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL DAY 3 at Various Harrisburg Venues !

All the Things by Paul Hood features Gerren Merrill Wagner and Andrew Dixon as Jenny and Keith. This thought-provoking play illuminates the fears and insecurities we've likely all experienced in our relationships at one time or another. The acting is superb, with Wagner and Dixon delivering beautifully nuanced performances.

Review: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL DAY 3 at Various Harrisburg Venues Cosmic Trash features Carol Chromicky, Ashley Hope, Janet Bixler, Lisa Hollenbach, Lisa Lutton Weitzman, Amandine Pope, Vanessa Gonzalez Codorniu, Shamia Terry, and Andi Taroli. This all-female ensemble of performers offers a high- energy show that shows off their versatility and improvisational skills. The show is pure fun with a message we all need to remember--be true to yourself.

Again, ticket and show information can be found at www.hbgfringe.com!




Recommended For You