Review: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Dutch Apple Dinner Theater

Escape to Margaritaville is a beach blast featuring the hits of singer-songwriter, Jimmy Buffet.

By: Sep. 23, 2023

Who needs pumpkin spice and cardigans, when Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre can still deliver pina coladas and flip-flops? Escape to Margaritaville is a beach blast featuring the hits of singer-songwriter, Jimmy Buffet.

Probably the most important word in the show’s title is “escape”.  This musical doesn’t require much heavy lifting to follow its plot, but that isn’t the point.  Just sip your mai tai, sit back, and relax.

Dale Obermark plays Tully, a laid-back lady’s man, and vacation resort musician.  Obermark plays a mean guitar and has a laid-back, understated voice that is a good match for his songs.  Caitlin Sams is Rachel, the girl determined to have Tully follow his heart rather than his guitar.  She is joined by Shannon Connolly as Tammy, who visits the Margaritaville resort with her best friend for her bachelorette party.  Connolly had some funny lines throughout the show and knows how to deliver them for a good laugh.

Other enjoyable cast members include Dutch Apple regulars, Dale Given and Victor Legarreta.  Both bring enthusiasm and energy to the stage, no matter what role they are cast in.

One of the biggest challenges of a jukebox musical is the attempt to fit an established song within the plot of a new story.  Often it is like jamming a round peg into a square hole. This is a definite weakness for this show.   For example, "Cheeseburger in Paradise" morphed into an over the top number (featuring cheeseburger puppets!) that celebrated a character breaking her diet.   

Other tunes like Margaritaville, goes out of the way to ensure every lyric is dramatized literally. This seems unnatural and forced. Now, its time to look for my lost shaker of salt.  Now its time to show off my brand-new tattoo. Most baffling, this 2017 musical references stepping on a pop top, even though beer cans have not used them since 1980.

Granted, this seems much more a concern of a theater critic, than the average “Parrot Head”.  Most of the audience members seemed to be really enjoying themselves, singing along and eating it up like the sponge cake also referenced in the title.

Escape to Margaritaville celebrates one last gasp of summer vibes.  It will be especially appreciated by Jimmy Buffet fans and Hawaiian shirt owners.  While you are at it, order a glass (or two) of the jalapeno-infused “Margarita Our Parents Warned Us About” to add some extra heat to your special evening.




