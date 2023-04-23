Review: DOUBT: A PARABLE at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg

The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning play Doubt: A Parable by John Patrick Shanley, premiered off-Broadway in 2004, before opening at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway in 2005. Set in the Bronx in the 1960s, the play explores a variety of difficult themes that are still with us today, including race and clergy sexual misconduct. Under the direction of Robert Casey, Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg tackles this challenging and thought-provoking play now through May 7th.

Upon entering the theatre, the audience is greeted with the soft strains of hymns that are likely familiar to many. The set features two sides-the principal's office and the gardens of St. Nicholas Catholic School and Church. The office, belonging to Sister Aloysius, highlights the character's personality-its only adornments are religious symbols and the furniture is traditional and functional. The music, combined with the set, creates the perfect atmosphere for this show.

This production of Doubt: A Parable features a stellar cast, including JC Roberts as Father Flynn, Catherine Tyson-Osif as Sister Aloysius, Megan Thomas as Sister James, and Natianna Strachen as Mrs. Muller. Mrs. Muller is the mother of Donald Muller, the student with whom Sister Aloysius suspects Father Flynn of having an inappropriate relationship. Strachen's Mrs. Muller is practical and strong. Her facial expressions, gestures, posture, and tone of voice emphasize not only her character's love for her child but also her passion for making sure that he survives as a young African American man who faces threats just for being who he is. Mrs. Muller is a difficult part to play because it is a role filled with various tensions and seeming contradictions. Strachen is more than up to the task and does a phenomenal job of helping the audience to understand her character's position.

Sister James, the young, inexperience, and enthusiastic teacher, is portrayed by Megan Thomas. Thomas is delightful in this role. As her character experiences deep emotional and psychological distress due to Sister Aloysius's suspicions about Father Flynn, Thomas allows the audience to experience these emotions with her. From her initial enthusiasm and love for her students and teaching, to her despair that she has fallen short of Sister Aloysius's expectations, to her disbelief that Father Flynn could be guilty, to her fear that he might be, Thomas's expressions and body language bring each one of these emotions to life.

JC Roberts immediately draws the audience into the story with his first monologue as Father Flynn. His Father Flynn comes across as genuine and caring. The basketball scene is lovely and highlights Father Flynn's playfulness and desire to be seen as part of the community. Doubt: A Parable is ambiguous when it comes to whether or not Father Flynn is guilty. Roberts gives a performance to preserves that ambiguity beautifully. His interaction with Thomas's Sister James in the garden portrays Father Flynn's emotions in a very vulnerable, very human way. The final confrontation with Tyson-Osif's Sister Aloysius is filled with so much tension that the audience barely breathes.

Sister Aloysius, the experienced, strict, disciplinarian of the school, is played by Catherine Tyson-Osif. Her Sister Aloysius is more emotional than in other productions, but it suits this interpretation of the character and the play quite well, as Tyson-Osif is a younger Sister Aloysius than one traditionally sees. That of course is one of the joys of live theatre-experiencing different interpretations and seeing a story from a new point of view. Tyson-Osif has terrific stage presence, just perfect for the role. Sister Aloysius's exasperation with Sister James's innocence, concern for her students, frustration at her inability to take action as a woman in a male-led institution, and suspicion toward Father Flynn are portrayed in a masterful way by Tyson-Osif. Her final scene with Sister James, when Sister Aloysius expresses her own deep doubts, is heart-wrenching.

Doubt: A Parable is not an easy show to do well-it requires great attention to the emotional depth of the characters and an ability to bring those emotions forth in a way that comes across as authentic. The cast of Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg's production is definitely up to the challenge. To get your tickets for this riveting performance, visit www.ltmpa.com.