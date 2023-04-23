Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: DOUBT: A PARABLE at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg

Review: DOUBT: A PARABLE at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg

A riveting performance on stage through May 7th.

Apr. 23, 2023 Â 

The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning play Doubt: A Parable by John Patrick Shanley, premiered off-Broadway in 2004, before opening at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway in 2005. Set in the Bronx in the 1960s, the play explores a variety of difficult themes that are still with us today, including race and clergy sexual misconduct. Under the direction of Robert Casey, Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg tackles this challenging and thought-provoking play now through May 7th.

Upon entering the theatre, the audience is greeted with the soft strains of hymns that are likely familiar to many. The set features two sides-the principal's office and the gardens of St. Nicholas Catholic School and Church. The office, belonging to Sister Aloysius, highlights the character's personality-its only adornments are religious symbols and the furniture is traditional and functional. The music, combined with the set, creates the perfect atmosphere for this show.

This production of Doubt: A Parable features a stellar cast, including JC Roberts as Father Flynn, Catherine Tyson-Osif as Sister Aloysius, Megan Thomas as Sister James, and Natianna Strachen as Mrs. Muller. Mrs. Muller is the mother of Donald Muller, the student with whom Sister Aloysius suspects Father Flynn of having an inappropriate relationship. Strachen's Mrs. Muller is practical and strong. Her facial expressions, gestures, posture, and tone of voice emphasize not only her character's love for her child but also her passion for making sure that he survives as a young African American man who faces threats just for being who he is. Mrs. Muller is a difficult part to play because it is a role filled with various tensions and seeming contradictions. Strachen is more than up to the task and does a phenomenal job of helping the audience to understand her character's position.

Sister James, the young, inexperience, and enthusiastic teacher, is portrayed by Megan Thomas. Thomas is delightful in this role. As her character experiences deep emotional and psychological distress due to Sister Aloysius's suspicions about Father Flynn, Thomas allows the audience to experience these emotions with her. From her initial enthusiasm and love for her students and teaching, to her despair that she has fallen short of Sister Aloysius's expectations, to her disbelief that Father Flynn could be guilty, to her fear that he might be, Thomas's expressions and body language bring each one of these emotions to life.

JC Roberts immediately draws the audience into the story with his first monologue as Father Flynn. His Father Flynn comes across as genuine and caring. The basketball scene is lovely and highlights Father Flynn's playfulness and desire to be seen as part of the community. Doubt: A Parable is ambiguous when it comes to whether or not Father Flynn is guilty. Roberts gives a performance to preserves that ambiguity beautifully. His interaction with Thomas's Sister James in the garden portrays Father Flynn's emotions in a very vulnerable, very human way. The final confrontation with Tyson-Osif's Sister Aloysius is filled with so much tension that the audience barely breathes.

Sister Aloysius, the experienced, strict, disciplinarian of the school, is played by Catherine Tyson-Osif. Her Sister Aloysius is more emotional than in other productions, but it suits this interpretation of the character and the play quite well, as Tyson-Osif is a younger Sister Aloysius than one traditionally sees. That of course is one of the joys of live theatre-experiencing different interpretations and seeing a story from a new point of view. Tyson-Osif has terrific stage presence, just perfect for the role. Sister Aloysius's exasperation with Sister James's innocence, concern for her students, frustration at her inability to take action as a woman in a male-led institution, and suspicion toward Father Flynn are portrayed in a masterful way by Tyson-Osif. Her final scene with Sister James, when Sister Aloysius expresses her own deep doubts, is heart-wrenching.

Doubt: A Parable is not an easy show to do well-it requires great attention to the emotional depth of the characters and an ability to bring those emotions forth in a way that comes across as authentic. The cast of Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg's production is definitely up to the challenge. To get your tickets for this riveting performance, visit www.ltmpa.com.




Review: THE PRINCESS RESCUERS at TAFE: Theatre Arts For Everyone Photo
Review: THE PRINCESS RESCUERS at TAFE: Theatre Arts For Everyone
TAFE: Theatre Arts for Everyone is presenting The Princess Rescuers under the direction of Diane Crews. Princess Rescuers is an an original play written by local York resident, Paige Hoke. Ms. Hoke is an Arcadia College graduate and wrote this play as her senior thesis. It is not surprising that it was a winner at the Kennedy Center College Theatre Festival. This unique fairytale has all the important ingredients of talking animals, princesses, evil queens, and magic.
Review: TITANIC at Fulton Theatre Photo
Review: TITANIC at Fulton Theatre
While there may have been 28 singers on stage, it sounded, at least, double that number.Â  The rich choral arrangements blew the roof off of the joint, and it was a great thing to experience.
Fulton Theatre Presents TITANIC Photo
Fulton Theatre Presents TITANIC
Three years after the initial cancelation due to the pandemic, Fulton Theatre will produceÂ Titanic. The production runs from April 20th through May 21, 2023.
Brews at the Battlefield Comes to Brandywine Battlefield Park Photo
Brews at the Battlefield Comes to Brandywine Battlefield Park
The Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates are pleased to announce their first-ever Brews at the Battlefield beer sampling event at Brandywine Battlefield Park scheduled for Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.Â 

From This Author - Andrea Stephenson

Andrea Stephensonâ€™s love of music and theatre was nurtured by her parents. She started performing as a singer and actor in elementary school, and her passion for the performing arts grew thro... (read more about this author)


Review: DOUBT: A PARABLE at Little Theatre Of MechanicsburgReview: DOUBT: A PARABLE at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg
April 23, 2023

Doubt: A Parable is not an easy show to do wellâ€”it requires great attention to the emotional depth of the characters and an ability to bring those emotions forth in a way that comes across as authentic. The cast of Little Theatre of Mechanicsburgâ€™s production is definitely up to the challenge.
Review: DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL at Gettysburg Community TheatreReview: DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL at Gettysburg Community Theatre
April 16, 2023

Everyone in the cast brings their heart and soul to the stage. These young actors truly take on their characters, drawing the audience into the story taking them on an emotional journey. While the live performances are sold out, audiences can still catch this production streaming on demand on April 23rd.
Interview: Jordan Radis of FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL at Dutch Apple Dinner TheatreInterview: Jordan Radis of FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
April 9, 2023

Footloose is energetic, emotional, and funâ€”audience canâ€™t help but feel like dancing. This electrifying musical takes the stage at Dutch Apple April 7-May 20. Jordan Radis, who plays Ren in this production takes some time to talk with BroadwayWorld about his experience in Footloose.
Review: YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU at Carlisle Theatre Players On HighReview: YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU at Carlisle Theatre Players On High
April 2, 2023

You Canâ€™t Take It with You is a play that reminds us not to take life too seriously. It helps us to remember what the important things areâ€”family, friends, love, and laughter.
Review: THE JUNGLE BOOK at Gamut Theatre's Young Acting Company and Rasika School of DanceReview: THE JUNGLE BOOK at Gamut Theatre's Young Acting Company and Rasika School of Dance
April 1, 2023

This production of The Jungle Book is visually beautiful and engaging, and appeals to audiences of all ages. While this production is sold out, the caliber of this performance is a testament to the work of Gamut Theatre and Rasika School of Dance. Readers should plan to get tickets early for their upcoming performances.
share