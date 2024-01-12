Review: CIRQUE DU SOLEIL-CRYSTAL at Hershey Giant Center

Playing now through January 14

By: Jan. 12, 2024

Review: CIRQUE DU SOLEIL-CRYSTAL at Hershey Giant Center

The Vegas staple, Cirque du Soliel put its latest production  on ice and hit the road with its newest show, Crystal.  Visiting the Hershey Giant Center from January 11 through 14th, Crystal is a spectacular, unique mash-up of acrobatics, juggling, dance, and stunt skating.  Patterned slightly after Alice in Wonderland, the show focuses on a young skater who slips through the ice and enters a fantasy world of magic and mystery.

The NHL has nothing on the skating skills of these performers.  They leap, twirl, and slide with intensity and precision.  On multiple occasions, a collective gasp could be heard form the audience as we witness stunt after unbelievable stunt.

Comic relief was provided by a “Jack Frost” type clown.  Antics included driving his trick bicycle around the rink, hurling snowballs at the crowd, and falling in love with a lamppost.  Other highlights of this amazing production include the live musicians, detailed choreography, and the immersive digital images projected on both the stage and the ice.

Crystal is a great evening of entertainment for the entire family.  The stunts give you thrills, the ice gives you chills.  Go see it!




Recommended For You