Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at TAFE-Theatre Arts For Everyone

Beauty & the Beast is a tale that has enchanted the imagination so much that it has been adapted numerous times for a variety of audiences over centuries. Perhaps the most popular adaptations are the Disney movie, which was first released in 1991, and the musical, which first appeared on Broadway in 1994. TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) presents Playwright and Director Diane Crews’s 2001 adaptation of this beloved tale for one weekend only through October 22nd.

The set (by Allen Brenner with Jason Collison), sound (by Dave Unger), lighting (by Tony Fogle), and costumes (by Beth Anne Foess and Rebecca Eastman) are lovely, and heighten the sense of wonder and magic for this fairytale. The story itself is delightful, surprising the audience with wonderful twists in an unique, original interpretation of Beauty & the Beast.

While there were some opening night jitters, evidenced by a few line mishaps, the energy of the cast brings the audience a thoroughly enjoyable night of theatre. The cast features actors of a wide range of ages and experience, and every single actor is fully committed to their character and the story.

The Fairy Folk include Marie Allan (Dawnilda), Michaela Wagner (Ariella), Jax Abdulahad (Windera), Rosie Gray (Earthareen), Mackenzie Landis (Florabell), Marlowe Given (Faunalin), Jennifer Mooney (Oceanna), Andrea Abdulahad (Starella), and Zyorah Solomon (Moonakita). Every fairy has her own personality that the actors bring out through their movements and facial expressions (Allan and Gray particularly shine as Dawnilda and Earthareen), and yet the fairies are also able to move and speak in unison.

Beauty’s Family features Chris Walsh (Bertrum Shiparon), Adelaide Myers (Beatrice), Taegan King (Benjamin), Kaemon Stahle (Barnard), Adison Sweitzer (Balinda), Haylee Moore (Beauty), Greyson McLyman (Bart), and Hope Lowry (Bitrucca). Lowry and Sweitzer give strong performances as the spoiled, self-absorbed teenaged daughters—the antithesis to Moore’s sweet and hard-working Beauty. The twins Beatrice and Benjamin, played by Adelaide Myers and Taegan King, steal the spotlight with their vivacity and the way they interact with one another and the other actors.

The inhabitants of the Castle include Ty’relle Abdulahad (Prince Kalanos), Yolanda Olmstead (Agatha), Bob McCleary (Marshall), Liam DiMercurio (Cornwall), Isaiah Bangoura (Lucian—Knight in Training), Jonny Collison (Douglas--Servant), Amy Pendergast (Frennie—Servant), and Anjali Patel (Gigglynne--Servant). Bangoura, Collison, Pendergast, and Patel work well together and bring great comedic timing to their scenes. DiMercurio has wonderful stage presence in his role as advisor to the Prince. McCleary and Olmstead bring their characters to life with their facial expressions and interactions with the Prince, Dawnilda, Beauty, and Bertrum. Ty’relle Abdulahad gives a stellar performance as Prince Kalanos, using his voice, posture, and expressions to show the audience the Prince’s emotions as he transforms throughout the story.

It is always a joy to see actors of all ages taking the stage together and putting their hearts and souls into their performance, and this is precisely what audiences will experience at TAFE’s Beauty & the Beast. You can enjoy this family-friendly show and get more information about TAFE’s upcoming performances by visiting tafepa.org!