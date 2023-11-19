Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

It wouldn’t be the holiday season without a production or three of Charles Dickens’ iconic story, A Christmas Carol. Dutch Apple Dinner Theater recently opened a musical version that is full of good cheer.

Robert Tully stars as the notorious Ebeneezer Scrooge. Tully portrays an intimidating Scrooge with vigor and strength. He doesn’t come across as an ancient, feeble “Montgomery Burns” type, and that really works for this story. This Scrooge would not only foreclose on your house, but could also probably clobber you for good measures.

Grace Atherholt, Tyler Price, and Holly Wilder star as the Ghosts of Past, Present, and Future, respectively. Each actor brought a unique dynamic to the show with Tyler Price being my favorite. His playfulness and friendly demeanor provided some welcomed humor throughout.

Other stand-outs include Jacob Clanton as a sympathetic Bob Cratchit and Jordon Ross Weinhold as the ghoulish Jacob Marley.

Musical numbers were festive and choreography by Ford Haeuser was engaging. A few of the numbers, especially Fezziwig’s Annual Christmas Ball seemed to go on a little too long, but maybe that’s just my humbug.

Costumes by John P. White and sets by Even Adamson truly evoked the essence of a traditional English Christmas.

Whether it's your first or five hundredth time experiencing this story, there is something for everyone. Let Dutch Apple Dinner Theater warm your heart and fill your belly this holiday season.