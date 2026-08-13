Interview: Max Lynch of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

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Based on the 1990 movie, Pretty Woman the Musical features music and lyrics by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance with book by Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton. Prior to its Broadway debut, the musical premiered in 2018 in Chicago. Audiences can enjoy this piece of 90s nostalgia at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre starring Austin Mirsoltani as Edward and Max Lynch as Vivian. Max took a few moments to talk to us about this upcoming production on stage August 14-Sept 24.

BWW: Tell us a little about yourself.

Lynch: I’m originally from the Lehigh Valley in PA and went to Temple University where I got my BFA in Musical Theater. After school, I performed with Disney Cruise Line in their main stage productions as Elsa in Frozen, amongst other beloved characters! Now, I’m an NYC-based actor performing regionally across the US. This past year, I’ve had the pleasure of being onstage back in PA at the Hedgerow Theatre as Louise in Dear Jack, Dear Louise and here at the Dutch Apple. It’s been so wonderful doing what I love so close to home!

BWW: Describe your first experience performing in front of an audience.

Lynch: My first memory of being on stage is a little fuzzy, as I was about two-and-a-half years-old performing in my end of year dance recital. I just remember being ecstatic to wear the pink poodle costume and being equally dissatisfied when the tulle was quite scratchy. However, my first ever musical was in 6th grade, and I had the absolute pleasure of performing my solo line, “Not me your grace, the Ace, the Ace!” in Alice in Wonderland, Jr.

BWW: If you could perform any role in any show (regardless of age or gender) what would it be and why?

Lynch: I would love to play Emcee in Cabaret. I love anything Fosse, but I’ve always been intrigued by this character who is unashamed of who they are, keeps the show running, and does not stand down in the face of evil. It would be a dream to dive into that character study! The show is also so impactful, and it’s such an important story to continue being told.

BWW: Are you a fan of the 1990 film Pretty Woman? If so, for our other film lovers out there, how would you describe the musical in relation to the film?

Lynch: I am definitely a fan of this very ‘80s Cinderella story! I think the musical provides a unique opportunity to really delve into Vivian and Edward’s thoughts and feelings on their personal journeys throughout the story. It’s interesting to go along with them for the ride and gain a deeper understanding of who they are, which also helps you want their happily ever after.

BWW: What is your favorite song in the show (it doesn’t have to be one you sing) and why is it your favorite?

Lynch: I don’t know if I can pick a favorite, but one of them is “This Is my Life” in Act II. The song feels like a turning point in the story of Vivian and Edward’s relationship. In the ballad, Vivian explains her lived experience and holds strong and true to herself. Upon hearing this, Edward makes the step to accept and love her for who she is. I think that, in real life, that’s what a lot of people are searching for. The song is a beautiful vehicle to get that message across.

BWW: What do you think audiences will enjoy most about Pretty Woman the Musical?

Lynch: I hope patrons will have a blast! I know the cast and I are having a ton of fun on the stage. Our director, Amy McCleary, has done an incredible job of making sure the show is entertaining from start to finish with her insightful presentation and wonderfully choreographed numbers.

BWW: I think one of the most memorable parts of the film is the shopping spree. So, if you could go on a shopping spree for anything, what would it be?

Lynch: That iconic scene is, of course, one of the most fun parts in the show. I think Julia Roberts showed us all how it’s done. If ever given the opportunity, who wouldn’t love to order in pizza and champagne all the while trying on designer labels? But I do think I would be stressed about getting pizza grease on the designer dresses.

BWW: Is there anything else you'd like us to know about the production? Or anything else you'd like to share with our readers?

Lynch: Come see our show! Missing it would be a big mistake, big, huge!

Tickets for Pretty Woman the Musical at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre are going so fast that the run has been extended. Get your tickets now before it sells out! Visit dutchapple.com/shows/pretty-woman/

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