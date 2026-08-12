MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT. 2B to Open at Millbrook Playhouse

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Millbrook Playhouse will close its 63rd summer season with Kate Hamill's fast-paced, action-packed detective comedy Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B, running August 14 through August 23, 2026, on the Ryan Main Stage. Delivering a fresh, spirited twist on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's legendary characters, this theatrical whodunit combines high-energy suspense, swordplay, and mystery into an unforgettable night of entertainment.

In this clever contemporary adaptation, an eccentric Sherlock Holmes and her new, pragmatic roommate, Dr. Joan Watson, form an unlikely "Odd Couple" crime-solving duo. Together, the pair dive headfirst into solving London's most baffling cases, complete with theatrical gunfights, swashbuckling swordplay, clever deductions, and even a resident skeleton named Boneetta. But when they cross paths with a mastermind villain who always seems one step ahead, the duo must use all their wits to crack the ultimate case.

Director Amanda Coffin returns to Millbrook Playhouse to helm this high-energy production. Coffin previously directed Millbrook's acclaimed productions of Godspell (2024), Gaslight (2019), and The Savannah Sipping Society (2018).

The production features a dynamic four-member ensemble of returning Millbrook favorites, with actors quick-changing through multiple eccentric roles: Brenna Peerbolt as the brilliantly oddball Ms. Holmes (previously seen in Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors), Kasey Karoll as the grounded, sharp-witted Ms. Watson (previously seen in Don't Dress for Dinner and Godspell), Marisa Budnick as the mysterious Irene Adler and others (previously seen in Clue, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, and Nunsense 2), and Tommy Anderson as Inspector Lestrade, Elliot Monk & Others (previously seen in The Rocky Horror Show and Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors).

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