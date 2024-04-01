Reading Theater Project Reveals Cast and Details For HOLY ORDERS by Susan E. Sneeringer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The ​Reading Theater Project has announced the cast and performance details for Holy Orders by Susan E. Sneeringer, the first staged reading in the Play Reading Series: Wonder. The reading will take place Thursday, April 11, 2024, 7pm at GoggleWorks Center for the Arts’ Boscov Theatre, 200 Washington Street, Reading, Pa. Free parking is available behind the building.

Jody Reppert directs Sneeringer’s play about Margaret Delany, a 65-year-old nun who is suspended from her order after serving Mass for a needy Louisiana parish. The diocese has ignored multiple requests for a priest to perform the ritual and Margaret rises to the task, prepared to suffer the consequences for breaking with her order and her church. She has to wonder...was this rebellious act in response to an urgent need or was this urgent need a chance to ascend to her true vocation, the life of a Catholic priest?

The cast features Tama McConnell as Margaret Delany, and also includes Richard Bradbury, Deb Brubaker, John Gancar, Vicki Haller Graff, Emily Hershey, Andrea Keck, Karyn Reppert, and Kevin Wade.

The Play Reading Series this spring will connect to the season’s theme of “Wonder” and will feature four plays by local and regional playwrights. Each is performed as a staged reading followed by a facilitated talkback with the playwright, director, and actors.

The other Play Reading Series performance dates are:

Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 7:00pm – Prospect Hill by Bruce Walsh, Directed by Kimberly Patterson

Thursday, May 9, 2024, 7:00pm – Banshee by Adam Richter, Directed by Sean Sassaman

Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 7:00pm – Arachnothology (A Study of Spiders) by Kimberly Patterson, Directed by Andrea Kennedy Hart

More information and tickets are available on at readingtheaterproject.org.