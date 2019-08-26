Reading Theater Project Presents OUR TOWN

The Reading Theater Project will produce Thornton Wilder's, Our Town, September 27 - 29 and October 4 - 6, 2019 at the WCR Center for the Arts, 140 N. Fifth St., Reading, Pa., 19605. Tickets are $20 in advance and $10 for students. Tickets at the door are $25. To order tickets and for show times, visit ReadingTheaterProject.com or call 484-706-9719.

Our Town focuses on the daily life of two families, through triumph and tragedy. Through their lives, audience members are compelled to reflect on their own. Though it is set in a New Hampshire village, the story could take place anywhere, including Reading. Director George Hatza's concept immerses a Berks County audience into the homes, streets, churches and finally the cemetery of the characters in the play.

"The production, with a diverse ensemble, will strive to immerse theatergoers in the life of an American town in the early years of the 20th century," Hatza said. "However, we will be playing with the notion of time in order to offer commentary on contemporary America. Grover's Corners, N.H., and Reading, Pa., with the aid of projections to stimulate the imagination of the audience, will emerge as thematically connected."

The cast will feature Ezra Ali-Dow, Pam Anderson, Kathy Becker, Richard Bradbury, Ann Davila, Kath Godwin, Daniel Graf, David Guest, Joel Lesher, Madeline Lippa, Kathleen Newville, Kathyrn Pedersen, Jody Reppert, Karyn Reppert, Dan Smith, Sid Watts, Jack Woods, Griffin Yeyna and Amy Young.

Chris Heslop will compose music to underscore and complement the production, performed by Jill Haley and Sue McDevitt.

The production team includes: Jewell Brown (sound designer), Craig Dodge (technical director & lighting design), Drew Eck (set construction), Vicki Haller Graff (artistic director, dramaturg & projections), Chris Heslop (music director & composer), Kathie Kustudich (props design), Amy Mozingo (costume design), Timothy Roché (set construction & lighting assistant), Christopher David Roché (managing director & production manager), Sean Sassaman (production stage manager), Gabbi Valoy (assistant stage manager).

The Reading Theater Project is a multigenerational collective of performing artists who create new theater in Reading, Pa. Since 2003, Reading Theater Project has given local professional performing artists an artistic home, with opportunities for collaboration and development. For more information on sponsoring Reading Theater Project and how to get involved, visit ReadingTheaterProject.com or call 484-706-9719.





