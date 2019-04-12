Reading Theater Project Holds OUR TOWN Teen Auditions

Building on its reputation for creating new and exciting theater that is relevant to the Berks County community, Reading Theater Project has announced teen auditions for its upcoming production of Thornton Wilder's, Our Town.

Auditions for Our Town will be held on May 4, 2019, from 1:30-3:30pm in Christ Church United Church of Christ (4870 Kutztown Road, Temple, Pa).

Those teens interested in auditioning for Our Town should have a legal guardian submit an email with interest, previous theatre experience, and a current photo to Christopher David Roché, managing director, at info@readingtheaterproject.com with their full name and "Our Town Teen Auditions" in the subject. Auditions will also include script readings from Our Town and some singing. Teen actors of all ethnicities, races, genders, orientations, and experience levels are encouraged to apply.

Thornton Wilder's iconic play Our Town, which celebrates the universality of the human condition, is set in a New Hampshire village. But the story could take place anywhere, including Reading, Pa.

Director George Hatza's concept is to make that connection, and to assist in that vision the production will assume an immersive approach. Welcoming a Berks County audience into the homes, streets, churches and finally the cemetery of Grover's Corners seeks to unite the play's characters intimately with its audience.

Separated by a century, those observing the stories of the citizens of a New England hamlet at the dawn of the 20th century will see themselves -- along with those who lived before and those who are yet to be born -- as one and the same.

Designers, directors, playwrights, stage managers and others interested in participating during the 2019 season should submit their information and resume to Christopher David Roché at the above email address with their full name and field in the subject.

Reading Theater Project is a multigenerational collective of performing artists who create new theater in Reading, Pa. Since 2003, RTP has given local professional performing artists an artistic home, with opportunities for collaboration and development. For more information and upcoming productions, visit readingtheaterproject.com or call 484-706-9719.





