RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES Comes to Hershey Theatre

RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES is coming to Hershey Theatre on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets for this show start at $35.00 (processing fees apply). They are available at Hershey Theatre Box Office. They can be charged by phone at 717-534-3405 or 800-745-3000, and online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.TicketMaster.com.

RAIN presents The Best of Abbey Road Live! in celebration of the anniversary of the release of Abbey Road. This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is the next best thing to seeing The Beatles! according to the Associated Press. Experience the world's most iconic band and come celebrate The Best of Abbey Road Live with RAIN. In addition to the updated sets that include state of the art LED, high-definition screens and multimedia content, RAIN will bring the Abbey Road album to life.

For more information, please visit http://www.raintribute.com/shows/.

The wristband policy will be in effect for this concert. Fans are permitted on the Hersheypark Entertainment Complex property beginning at 7 am on Friday, April 19. Two hours prior to the on-sale, fans will be directed in front of Hershey Theatre Box Office where they will be issued a numbered wristband. Wristbands are available for one hour, and at the conclusion of that hour, a selected fan will randomly choose a wristband that will determine the line order. Once the line is in place, fans arriving after the wristbands were issued will be escorted to the end of the numbered line.





