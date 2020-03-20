Prima Theatre Postpones Soirée

Prima Theatre's Soirée benefit event was set for April 4, 2020, celebrating the organization's ten year anniversary and honoring Dr. Clark McSparren for his contributions to the community's youth and cultural vibrancy. The event is now postponed to October 24, 2020. It is taking the place of Prima's Stage Brawl which will be rescheduled into 2021 at a later date.

Current ticket holders' seats will automatically be exchanged for the new date. Prima is humbly requesting those who cannot attend consider contributing their tickets to the theatre or exchanging for another Prima event. Ticket holders are receiving a separate email and phone call over the next 48 hours. Please contact the Box Office as needed at boxoffice@primalancaster.org.

Thanks to the visionary generosity of Lancastrians, Prima Theatre has blossomed throughout its brief history. Focused on invigorating lives through fresh theatrical experiences, Prima has produced ten seasons of programming, including collaborations with Broadway guest artists such as Billy Porter, Stephen Schwartz, Alice Ripley, Shoshana Bean, Adam Pascal, and Jason Robert Brown. In 2018, Prima moved into its own home theatre, after eight years as a nomadic organization. To follow, 2019 saw 92% seating capacity filled, a 55% increase in subscriptions, and more than three thousand first-time patrons.

The 2020 anniversary season is focused on uniquely adventurous boutique productions. Additionally, Prima looks to double the number of youth served through its NextGen Initiative, which gives internship opportunities and subsidized performance tickets to local high school and college students. The Soirée benefit concert exists to resource Prima for these endeavors. Included is lite fare by TFB Catering, a complimentary bar, and a performance of show-stopping songs from Prima's past ten years.





