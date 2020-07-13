Prima Theatre Announces Significant New Programming Plans For Fall 2020

"In these historic times, we've seen poignant moments of unexpected beauty and inspiring displays of immense bravery," says Prima's Executive Artistic Producer, Mitch Nugent. "We have a great opportunity to reflect and celebrate together through live music and storytelling." To do this Prima Theatre is producing a new concert experience called BRAVE & BEAUTIFUL, featuring extraordinary stories of heroism from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter Movement, and beyond. These stories will be shared in tandem with the music of Carol King, Beyoncé, Adele, Sara Bareilles, and Aretha Franklin.

This live event replaces Prima Theatre's previously planned August and September programming, which included a concert by the same name, but with another focus and different performance dates. MOTHERHOOD THE MUSICAL was also scheduled for September, and is moving to 2021 with dates yet to be announced. Ticket holders to these previous events have the option choose between various viewing options of BRAVE & BEAUTIFUL, or transfer their tickets to the 2021 production of MOTHERHOOD THE MUSICAL at primatheatre.org/brave.

There are three ways for audiences to enjoy BRAVE & BEAUTIFUL:

DRIVE IN

September 12 and 19, 7:00pm

Put the top down, bring lawn chairs, or do some classy tailgating. Experience a live drive in performance with jaw-dropping singers, a full band, and food trucks. Join us behind Clipper Stadium in the Liberty Place parking lot for this unique outdoor experience of BRAVE & BEAUTIFUL. Food and beverage will be available for purchase.

THEATER

September 25 and 26, 7:30pm

Experience BRAVE & BEAUTIFUL with all the resources of Prima Theatre's Cullition Stage, including socially-distanced seating capped at under 100 people with a plethora of safety protocols to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

PARADE

Sept 11, 12, 18, and 19

A live band, singers, lights, audio amplification - all in motion on a large flatbed truck. Be the rockstar of your neighborhood or workplace by bringing live music and theatrics to your street with a Parade Pass. Make your block one of only twenty exclusively scheduled visits of the Prima Parade. Parade performances feature 20 minutes of music from BRAVE & BEAUTIFUL. Additionally, the parade will make its way through Lancaster City with free performances. Routes will be announced at a later date. The Prima Parade is made possible in part by the Lancaster County Community Foundation, M.H. Eby Trailers, and Lapp Electric.

"I'm excited for this opportunity to highlight some of the best things in life: gorgeous music, exceptional bravery, and incredible beauty," says Nugent. "Here's a fresh and exciting way to honor the experience we've all been in together." Tickets and parade passes are available now at primatheatre.org/brave.

