Popovsky Performing Arts Studio to Present Annual MIXED UP CABARET This Month

The Mixed Up Cabaret runs April 21-22, 2023.

Apr. 14, 2023 Â 

Celebrating 15 years of business, Popovsky Performing Arts Studio is presenting its annual Mixed Up Cabaret. The Mixed Up Cabaret is one of the most exciting and unique theatre events in town, and each year it features a talented cast performing songs and scenes from roles in which they would NEVER be cast because of age, gender, race, voice or body type, or performing songs that are done ALL wrong! Songs from musicals for both stage and screen will be featured, and audience members can expect to hear new takes on songs from classic shows like "Singing in the Rain" and "Carousel", as well as more contemporary musicals such as "Matilda" and "The Book of Mormon".

The Mixed Up Cabaret runs April 21-22, 2023 at 315 W James Street, Lancaster. Expected run time is two hours with an intermission. Audience members ages 18+ are invited to stay for Mixed Up Cabaret: After Dark following the final Saturday performance.

CREATIVE TEAM: Meg Schmidt (Director), Scott Williams (Music Director)

CAST: Jass Hanner, Aaron Combs, Andrew Miller, Cody Flory-Miller, Maranda Miller, Michael Bodner, Chadman Martin, Madison Sweeney, Casey Potvin, Kara Hartman, Kelly Milligan, Cameron Brosey, Ava Grace Kaplan, Payton Garver, Sophia Do, Carly Geiter, Cienna Kamanda, Elizabeth Wagner, Ella Rutter, Macey Reynolds, Piper Ferre, Jayda Segal, Charlotte Bash, Ellie Bash, Maeve Sasse, Victoria Mills, Alexandria Fernandez, & Annika Locke.

BAND: A. Scott Williams (piano), Kathy Lubbers (drums)

ABOUT POPOVSKY PERFORMING ARTS STUDIO:

PPAS is dedicated to Investing in the artistic and personal growth of the Lancaster and surrounding communities through a dynamic performing arts education in an inclusive environment. They seek to build and maintain a community where individuals can grow as artists and humans with the support and guidance they need to thrive. PPAS offers private instruction in voice, acting, piano, guitar, and ukulele, as well as group classes in acting, musical theatre, and dance, plus a Music Togetherâ“‡ program for children ages 0-5 and their grown-ups. In the summer, PPAS hosts four sessions of two-week production camps for rising 1st-5th and 6th-12th grade students. PPAS produces multiple performances each year including two cabarets, two recitals, and a summer stage musical.




