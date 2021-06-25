Photos: HELLO, DOLLY! Opens Tonight at the Shawnee Playhouse
Hello, Dolly is set to open tonight, June 25th at the Shawnee Playhouse!
The show will run through July 11th.
The Shawnee Playhouse is a small theater gently nestled in the historic village of Shawnee on Delaware, PA. Our productions include musicals, dramas, children's theater, original works and more presented by a variety of professional & community performers.
https://www.shawneeplayhouse.org/