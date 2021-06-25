Photos: HELLO, DOLLY! Opens Tonight at the Shawnee Playhouse

Hello, Dolly is set to open tonight, June 25th at the Shawnee Playhouse!

Check out photos below!

The show will run through July 11th.

The Shawnee Playhouse is a small theater gently nestled in the historic village of Shawnee on Delaware, PA. Our productions include musicals, dramas, children's theater, original works and more presented by a variety of professional & community performers.

https://www.shawneeplayhouse.org/