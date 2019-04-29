Photo Flash: Celebrating MIDDLETOWN At Buck's County Playhouse

GFOUR Productions, producers of MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL and Tony-nominated FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, recently presented a limited engagement of the play MIDDLETOWN by Dan Clancy, at Bucks County Playhouse. Featuring an all-star cast, MIDDLETOWN is described as "an exhilarating and universal depiction of love, life and friendship, and how each endures through the roller coaster of life."

The performances, which ran April 17 to 21, 2019 at Bucks County Playhouse starred Don Most (Ralph Malph from HAPPY DAYS), Cindy Williams (best known for playing Shirley Feeney on the hit TV show LAVERNE & SHIRLEY), Didi Conn ("Frenchy" the beauty school dropout in GREASE) and Adrian Zmed (best known for his starring role in TV's T.J. HOOKER).

The photos from the cast party were taken by Margaryta Kenis at the new Deck Restaurant and Bar at Bucks County Playhouse. Included in the photos with the cast are Bucks County Playhouse Tony Award-winning producers Alexander Fraser and Josh Fiedler; Middletown director and CEO of GFour, Seth Greenleaf; as well as Playhouse staff and guests at the party.

The production was presented as part of The Visiting Artist Series at Bucks County Playhouse. MIDDLETOWN will continue at The Delaware Theater Company in Wilmington, Delaware from May 29 to June 2. Bucks County Playhouse will open its mainstage production season with "Dial M for Murder", the classic thriller by Frederick Knott and Directed by Mike Donahue on May 17 through June 15.

For more information about Bucks County Playhouse, visit www.buckscountyplayhouse.org

Photo Credit: Margaryta Kenis





