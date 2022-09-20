Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pentatonix Will Return to GIANT Center With A Christmas Spectacular

The performance is on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

Sep. 20, 2022  
Pentatonix will return to GIANT Center on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 7 p.m. with their tour "A Christmas Spectacular" featuring special guest Girl Named Tom.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Pentatonix proudly presents their "Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour." This large-scale, multi-city outing will feature the group headlining 22 of North America's top arenas coast-to-coast, including GIANT Center in Hershey. Season 21 winners of "The Voice," Girl Named Tom, will open the night as the tour's special guests, guaranteeing a spectacular evening.

In tandem with the tour, Pentatonix will unveil their 11th full-length and sixth holiday album, "Holidays Around The World," on October 28 via RCA Records. The record consists of stunning renditions of seasonal staples as well as show-stopping original collaborations, living up to the promise of its title and speaking to audiences around the globe.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.PTXOfficial.com.


