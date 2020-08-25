Penn State Altoona's Ivyside Dance Ensemble Will Hold Auditions Next Week

Auditions will be held on Tuesday, September 1, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. as well as Wednesday, September 2, 4 to 5 p.m.

Penn State Altoona's concert dance company, Ivyside Dance Ensemble, will hold auditions next week, according to Penn State News.

Auditions will be held on Tuesday, September 1, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. as well as Wednesday, September 2, 4 to 5 p.m. The auditions will take place in Room 148 of the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts.

Company members will earn one or two credits through the DANCE 285 course and must enroll in at least one additional technique class each semester they dance with the company.

Ivyside Dance Ensemble is directed by KT Huckabee. To schedule an audition time, or request a virtual audition, contact Huckabee at kth2@psu.edu.

